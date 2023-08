Funeral Announcement for Stephen James Adderley, age 62 years, a resident of East Street South, South Beach, Nassau, New Providence, will be held at 10am, on Friday, August 11th, 2023, at The New Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Blue Hill Road South, Nassau, New Providence.

Officiating will be Pastor Alfred Stewart, assisted by Pastor Theophilus Claridge and Pastor Cherece Evans. Cremation will follow.

Left to cherish precious memories of Stephen are his devoted wife: Carolyn “Geroda” Rahming-Adderley; Son: Stephen Adderley II; Grandchildren: Markita Collie, Ava & A’Nyah Adderley; Siblings: Minister Carolyn Hanna-Major, Samuel (Edna) Hunter, Pastor Angela Munnings, Janet (Vernon Sr.) Moss, Lynn Armbrister, Javis, Charles, Joe & Ben Adderley, Glen (Jeanette) Adderley, Patrice (Alton) Burrows, Turkessa (Clinton) Adderley-Henfield ,Angela Adderley. Brother-in-law: James (Antione) Rahming; Nieces: Patricia (Harold) Bridgewater, Stephanie Farrington, Michelle McSweeney, Gaylene Forbes-Munnings, Nicole (Shawn) Knowles, Shakera Munnings, Kenva (Patrick) Roxbury, Samantha, Hunter, Shantia (Chris) Davies, Lyndura Armbrister, Alternese Burrows, Jamie Moxey, Joenesia, Janiqua, Variah & Charlea Adderley, Jasmine & Jadye Rahming, Candice Pritchard; Nephews: Ellsworth (Florinda) , Andrew, Lester (Sharon), Kirkwood (Paulette), Craig Farrington, Rev. Warren (Althea) Anderson, Ryan & Wellington III (Chandra) Gilbert, Julian (Fannie) Hunter, Frederick (Monique) Hanna, Feron Rolle, Vernon H. (LaShan) Moss Jr., Jamie (Samantha) Rahming, James Jr.(Terez) Rahming, Damon Hudson, Elzeko & Tevin Armbrister, Alton Burrows Jr., Cordero & Chad Adderley. Numerous Grandnieces & nephews. Other Relatives and friends including: Ann, Victoria, Margaret, Ruth & Cedric Major, Dorothy Demeritte, Jacqueline Knowles, Ross & Phillipa Wilson, Audrey Brown, Michelle, Quinton, Bertram, & Jeffrey Wallace, Yvette Plakaris, Linda Thompson, Brandon , Bernard & Buranne Major, Daniel & Arnette Major, Gregory & Franchelle Dorsette and Family, The Adderley Family, Rolle Family, Burrows Family, Manny & Chena Deleveaux, Tamakita, Carla , Andrew Sawyer, Sean Brennen, Carmen Forbes, Tonya Rolle, Alexis & Allison Gilbert, Mrs. Gardiner , Sonia Brown, Sherry Major, Trevor Middleton, Leuvasieur Gibson, Sherman Miller, Tyrone Lunn, Tavaris Lunn, Emily Miller, Corrise Rolle, Prescott Stuart, Richard Bailou, Jerry Joseph, Ruben Sawyer, Carlo Ramsey, DeCarlo McPhee, Gloria Cox, Phillips Ferguson, Wellington Seymore, Tonya Williams, Andrea Hepburn, Craig Peterson, Answell Johnson, Jadrian Turnquest, and many more too numerous to name at this time.

MAY HIS SOUL REST IN PEACE & RISE IN GLORY!

Relatives and friends may pay their respects at Cedar Crest Funeral Home and Crematorium Limited, Robinson and Baillou Hill Roads, Thursday, August 10th, 2023, from 12 noon to 5pm, and at the church on Friday, from 9am until service time.