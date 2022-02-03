Obituaries

Funeral service for Stephen Johnson, 84 yrs., a resident of Johnson Terrace, will be held at Macedonia Baptist Church, Bernard Road, on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 11:00 a.m.  Officiating will be Rev. Hartman Nixon. Interment follows in Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery.

Stephen was predeceased by his wife Minerva and sons Shawn and Rodney.

Left to mourn his loss is:

Daughter Melva Johnson

Sons: Dereck Johnson and Deangelo Johnson

Grandchildren: Amanda Williams (Joshua), Kimberly Blanc (Mark), Crystal Johnson,  Tiffany Johnson, Kelena Kelly, Derekia Johnson, Derrica Johnson, Rodney Kelly Jr., Alexander Johnson Sr., Anson Johnson Sr., Deniro Johnson, Julian Kelly, Stephon Johnson.

Great grandchildren: Scarlet Taylor, Brenna Smith, Alexcia Johnson Jr., Alexander Johnson Jr., Anson Johnson Jr., Alexico Johnson.

Brother: Dr. John Johnson

Sisters: Esmeralda Rutherford, Mary Johnson, Virginia Ferguson (Henry), and Patricia Rolle.

Sister in Laws: Candace Kelly and Lucinda Deveaux

Nieces and Nephews: Charles Johnson, Daphne Rahming, Aleta Rolle, David Johnson Jr. (Joanne), Patrick Rutherford Jr., Peter Rutherford, Dr. Samuel Rutherford, Jason Rahming, Dr. Lisa Johnson, Christin Peterson, Dr. Bridgette Johnson, Dr. Jahan Munnings, Elliott Johnson, Iris Moxey, Dr. Mark Johnson, Io Johnson, Misty Johnson, Demetria Johnson, Julian Strachan, Philip Strachan, and Alvin Strachan, Sandy Ferguson, Scott Ferguson, Princess Sears, Brendalee Williams and Joanna Rolle.

Other relatives and friends: Charles Ferguson, the Johnson Terrace community, the late Mr. Eugene Rahming and Mrs. Frances Rahming and family, The Macedonia Baptist Church family and a host of other relatives and friends.

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 10-5:00 p.m. on Friday.

