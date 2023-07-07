Sterling Global in landmark hotel deal in Cayman

Bahamas-based Sterling Global Financial Group and Pageant Beach Hotel Ltd. are building a landmark Grand Hyatt project in the Cayman Islands, according to a statement that reveals that the condo portion of the project is already more than 80 percent sold.

The statement explained that Sterling is bringing its development expertise and financial resources to the project.

Sterling is the developer of Sterling Commons and Hurricane Hole Marina on Paradise Island, and is beginning a boutique hotel project on Montage Cay in the Abacos, along with Montage Hotels and Resorts.

Founder and Executive Chairman of Sterling Global Financial Group David Kosoy said his company is committed to creating a world-class destination along with Pageant Beach Hotel, to bring the Grand Hyatt Grand Cayman Hotel & Residences to life.

“With our investment, we are committed to delivering a world-class destination that exemplifies luxury and unparalleled hospitality,” said Kosoy.

“This venture showcases our dedication to enhancing the local community and creating lasting value for our clients and investors.”

Director of Pageant Beach Hotel Ltd. Tzvi Goder added: “We have enjoyed a strong financial relationship with Sterling over the past several years. We are very excited to now have Sterling as our development partner and look forward to the extensive experience and resources they bring to the Grand Hyatt development.”

The statement explained that with more than 80 percent of the project sold, there are only 22 condominium units remaining.

According to the development’s website, the mixed-use property’s units start at $800,000.

“The Grand Hyatt Grand Cayman Hotel & Residences, located on a premium 7.1-acre site on Seven Mile Beach, is set to become a luxurious landmark,” the statement explains.

“The property will offer a total of 190 hotel guest rooms, 88 condo-hotel guest rooms, and 76 one-, two-, and three-bedroom, condo-hotel suites.”