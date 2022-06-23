Funeral service for Steve Rosevelt Lundy, 69 yrs., a resident of Duncombe Coppice, High Rock, South Andros, will be held at St. Roberts Catholic church, High Rock South Andros, on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. Officiating will be Deacon Tommy Rolle. Interment follows in St. Andrews Cemetery, High Rock, South Andros.

Precious memories will always linger in the hearts of his Children: Lynden, Stevenia, Steve Jr., Latoya Jones-McDonald of Chicago Illnois, Arian, Chrissy Leonard Barnett; Daughter-in-law: Cherishe Lundy; Son-in-law: Jamal McDonald; Sisters & their Spouses: Yvonne Saunders, Ella Roker & Gertrude Seymour, Margaret Saunders, Elma Rox, Christine Stuart, Katherine Hepburn, Neulessa Lundy-Major, Harriet Lundy-Gardiner; Brothers-in-law: Gary Seymour, Aneil Roker, Peter Major; Nephews: Claude, Dwayne, Nolan, Alveez, Marvin, Michael, Arlington Jr., Christorr, Atrayu, Deondre, Absolom, Anton, Tarran Vickarieo Adderley-Major, Patrick, Labon, Lamar & Hon. Leon Lundy MP South Andros & Mangrove Cay, Ravonne, Alfred, Jeno, Renaldo; Nieces: Tabitha, Isis, Cleopatra, Alinka, Jaynell (Keno), Terina, Aterika (Jamal), Amanda, Rhonda, Asahra, Christinique, Raynell, Petera, Shania, Covette Lundy-Knowles, Larrissa Lundy, Keffieanne, Leotha Nathasia Harvetia Stuart-Knowles, Agatha Francis, Hazel Lundy, Laneisha; Grandchildren: Cassidy, Jaydyn, Jeremy & Curt Lundy, Kenneth, Kareem (Alexis), Shorn, Steven, Steffon, Stevon, Steve Jr., Stevano, Stevette Ambrister, Keiy-o & Ikeanna Kemp, Wayne Russell Jr.; Great Grandchild: Keior McHardy; Aunts: Bellamae Saunders, Mary Saunders-Pratt; Numerous Grand Nieces & Nephews too much to mention; Numerous Relatives & Friends including: Carnetta Munroe & Family, Gertrude Daxon & Family, Karol Woodside, Candilique Newbold, Andreicka Woodside, Dino & Carson Lundy, Michelle Lundy-Sturrup, Paul & Cyrus Miller, Marline McKinney, Keffieanne Battles, the Lewis Family, Vernal & Family, Nurse Mackey & Staff of Princess Margaret Hospital.

If we failed to mention your name, please accept our sincere apology as it was not intentional. We greatly appreciate all of your calls, messages, acts of kindness and words or encouragement. We ask that you continue to keep us in prayer.

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 3-5:00 p.m. on Thursday & on Friday from 10-1:00 p.m. & in Andros at the church from 5:00 p.m. until service time.