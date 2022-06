Steve Rosevelt Lundy, 69 yrs., a resident of Duncombe’s Coppice & formerly of High Rock, South Andros, died at PMH on June 9, 2022.

He is survived by his 2 sons: Lynden Lundy & Steve Ambrister; 3 daughters: Stevena Rolle, Latoya McDonald, Arian Lundy; sisters: Paulamae Saunders, Gertrude Seymour, Ella Roker, Lisa Lundy-Major, Christine Stuart, Margaret Saunders, Catherine Hepburn, Alma Rox; 15 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, numerous nieces & nephews & a host of other relatives & friends.