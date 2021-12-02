Obituaries

STEVEN HERMAN KNOWLES

STEVEN HERMAN KNOWLES

GRAVESIDE SERVICE for Steven Herman Knowles, 67 years

of Fort FinCastle, New Providence, The Bahamas will be held on Saturday 4 December 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Southern Cemetery, Spikenard & Cowpen Roads. Officiating Pastor Mott. Interment will follow at Southern Cemetery, Spikenard & Cowpen Roads, New Providence, The Bahamas.

Precious memories will forever be imprinted on the hearts of his loved ones; Wife: Angela Knowles (deceased). One Son: Orrien Knowles Symonette; Four Daughters: Delisia Knowles, Eklia Knowles, Chantilia Knowles, Faith Knowles; Two adopted sons: Godfrey Bowe, Arnold Charles; One daughter- in-law: Krishna Knowles Symonette; One son-in-law: Renwick Penn; Three: Shelia Knowles Robinson, Shantana Knowles-Watkins, Lorene Knowles Taylor; One Brother: Vincent Knowles. Eighteen Grandkids: Latorrien Knowles, Jason Thompson, Kendrick Bowe, Orrien Knowles Jr., Orranake Symonette, Delono Hamilton, Da’shanna Curtis, Kyrea Symonette, Das’Shanea Curtis, Danisceo Knowles, Lamonte, Lamont, Faylisha, Alexander Johnson, Kelliah Miller, Racheal Thurston; Nephews: Derick, Jaob; Cousins: Shelia Lightbourne, Henderson Ferguson, Associate Pastor Delerise Benson, Linda Fowler, Andrea Arnette, Ena Forbes, Colette Brice, Dianna Jones, Michette, Oiliee Lightbourne of Miami, Florida, Lorla Colebroke, Kevin Arnette. Great Grand: Latray Knowles; Other relatives and close friends including: Demaril Curtis & family, Penn family, Kenvard Major & family, John & family, Shakera Bain & family, Suzann Rolle & family, Ministry of Health family and Anthony Davis.

Viewing for relatives and friends will be held at Memories Funeral Homes, #85 Mount Royal Avenue, New Providence, The Bahamas on Friday 3rd December 2021 at 11:00a.m.-4:00p.m.

