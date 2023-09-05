Still no sign of GB airport construction

Some Grand Bahamians are questioning why there is not yet any visible signs of work on the planned multi-million-dollar redevelopment of Grand Bahama International Airport (GBIA), a project that was announced by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Chester Cooper at the Grand Bahama Business Outlook in March.

When contacted last week on the status of the project, Cooper said, “Work is continuing behind the scenes. We are still confident that Phase One will be completed early to mid-2025.”

Free National Movement Leader Michael Pintard wants greater transparency on the matter, however.

“The stalled sale of the [Grand Lucayan] hotel and delayed commencement of the airport are symptoms of the style and substance of leadership that must change,” Pintard charged.

He said the government is responsible for the delay.

“The airport was intended to be a public-private partnership. While competent, attractive partners are available and ready to proceed, the government in recent months has determined that it will provide the funding through a loan facility it will enter into,” Pintard said.

“Secondly, despite having a board in place and access to experts who have previously served successive governments in starting or developing airports, the Davis administration is overly relying on the attorney general and a narrow group in managing this very complex project.”

In February, the government entered an agreement with Aerodrome Limited, a Bahamian company; Manchester Airport Group Limited, an airport management company based in Manchester in the United Kingdom; and BHM Construction International, to design, build, finance, operate, maintain and redevelop the airport, with a projected opening in the first quarter of 2025 and an estimated cost of $200 million.

The government said its mission was to transform GBIA into a carbon neutral, climate resilient, commercially viable, world-class airport.

Under the plan, Phase One will be construction of the domestic terminal and the U.S. preclearance terminal, new initial taxiways and aprons, new initial roads and car parks, a flood mitigation system, a flood attenuation basin, renewable energy systems, a sea defense berm and support bridges and air freight cargo facilities.

The government said 300 construction jobs will be created with another 50 engineering, management and accounting jobs.

It said the second phase will consist of new expanded taxiways and aprons, a new domestic parallel runway, new expanded roads and car parks, and its focus will be on heavy lift air freight cargo.

After promising an April start for initial demolition, Cooper said in May, “Any day now movement is expected at the site.”

When questioned in June, he said, “Work is being done behind the scene. I have seen the conceptual designs, as many of our local stakeholders have, and it certainly is taking shape.”

He said he was satisfied that the project was moving in the right direction and once the designs are finalized, there will be further consultation.

Pintard said the government must provide real answers.

“It is tragic that they do not see the value or wisdom in explaining to the public and other stakeholders what exactly is hindering the development of the airport,” he said.

“They are slow in rolling out a realistic strategic plan for the development of Grand Bahama and how the steps they are taking in tourism, the maritime sector, sports development and further industrialization would complement efforts to create a state-of-the-art international airport.”

Despite Cooper’s recent assurance, some feel that delay means denied.

“I am beginning to think the airport project will end up like the hotel (Grand Lucayan Resort) deal; all talk and no proof,” said taxi driver Lynden Black.

“After the Business Outlook, I was so excited when Mr. Cooper announced that investors, including some Bahamians, had been found to build the airport.”

While Black agrees that it takes time to get a big project going, he believes some activity should have been seen on the grounds five months after the announcement.

Pelican Bay Resort General Manager Magnus Alnebeck is sounding a more positive note, however.

Alnebeck said the government has done more in the past two years than the airport’s previous owners – Hutchison Port Holdings and the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA).

The government purchased the privately-owned and operated airport for $1 from the Freeport Harbour Company, which is a subsidiary of Hutchison Port Holding of the Hutchison Whampoa Group in 2021.

The government also assumed a portion of staff-related costs which were not expected to exceed $1 million.

“To build a new airport is a big project and it is important to get it right,” Alnebeck said.

“As a stakeholder, I was invited to one presentation and what was presented was impressive. I am sure there will be wider consultation and presentations, as the plans proceed.”