Still ‘rakin’ and scrapin’

Just as The Bahamas enters the last leg of its “Road to 50”, rake ‘n’ scape virtuoso and dynamo Kirkland “KB” Bodie returns to remind Bahamians to stay true to their roots through his latest album, KuBa.

The first since his 2018 release, “Jones Town Eight Mile Rock”, KB is eager to share what he’s created over the past five years.

“I was working on most of this during COVID,” he said.

“I used that time to be productive, so that’s why I have so much to share. I’m just glad to have this now being released as there’s nothing better than letting the world hear what’s on your mind, what you’re thinking, and how you feel.”

When asked about his inspirations, the artist said he was moved to create during his many trips to Cuba and his study of the 18th Century Kuba Kingdom of Central Africa.

He said he noticed similarities between the two cultures and The Bahamas and wanted to express them through the album’s artwork, created by Durelle Williams, and the title KuBa – the “Ku” representing Cuba and Kuba, and the “Ba” representing The Bahamas.

“[It’s] in our African linkage, our cultural ties to the continent, through art, music, dance, and [how] we’re all moving forward, positively or negatively, yet still maintaining our identities after being colonized,” he said.

KB added that he noticed that both Bahamians and Cubans created amazing cultural art and music, despite their lack of resources in the past, but observed that Bahamian culture has been waning in recent years while Cuban culture remains strong on the island.

“I’m down in Cuba a lot,” he said.

“Being a Bahamian, you see how entrenched they are in their culture, and of course, I wish the same thing for us. I’ve seen people who have nothing appreciate what they are, who they are, and what they have. I want us to embrace us and how we do things … With rake ‘n’ scrape and Junkanoo, we deal with life through laughter, happiness, good dancing, and good music.”

The album remains true to the traditional rake ‘n’ scrape sounds and cheeky lyricism KB is known for along with the rhythms of gospel, reggaeton, and salsa.

KB said he wanted KuBa to tackle topics ranging from romance and island living to personal beliefs and class while staying fun and lighthearted.

He noted the album benefited from the input of studio musicians such as Ira Storr, Colyn McDonald, CJ Cartwright, and Allan McKenzie, along with Jeranique Forbes and Terri Johnson, who perform the background vocals.

The rake ‘n’ scrape veteran said he’s still excited to contribute to the genre as he’s been witnessing a slow but steady growing love for it among the younger generations.

He recently performed at the South Andros Homecoming & Regatta and All Andros Crabfest and his next performances will be at the Grand Bahama Goombay Summer Festival, All Andros & Berry Islands Regatta, the North Eleuthera Bluff Homecoming Festival, and The Bahamas Games in July.

“Whenever there’s a Bahamian event, I’m always happy to see Bahamian culture still growing – seeing Bahamians proudly celebrating themselves and the way we do things,” he said. “It keeps me going.”

For KB, rake ‘n’ scrape has the potential to become a cultural and international phenomenon as he believes it can become a strong export for The Bahamas.

“Rake ‘n’ scrape is a lifestyle,” he said.

“That’s what I see it as. Rake ‘n’ scrape wear can be made. Bahamian food can be placed in the rake ‘n’ scrape category — the guava duff, the Johnny cake, the peas and rice and macaroni.

“Another part of it is the dancing. The music encompasses a lifestyle just like hip hop, just like reggae. There’s no other genre we have in this country that encompasses all of that.”

KuBa is available for streaming on Apple Music, Spotify, Deezer and Amazon Music.

For music updates or news on upcoming performances, follow KB on his Facebook page and his Instagram at KB Bahamian Entertainer.