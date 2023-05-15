Stock market investment app to launch this week

The much anticipated Prospuh stock market investment app is launching this week and its developers have been inundated with early signups.

The app, developed by N’Nhyn O’Cof, will allow everyday Bahamians access to the US stock market and some international stocks as well. Some of those stocks could cost as little as $20.

O’Cof said he and his team are putting the final touches on the app and are finalizing regulatory minutiae before launching the app this week.

When it drops, Bahamians will be able to purchase stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in a

Securities Commission of The Bahamas-regulated (SCB) environment, protected by the Securities Investor Protection Corporation.

While there have been concerns about exchange control, O’Cof said the app will be within the letter of the law when it comes to Central Bank rules.

And while he could not say much about the private workings of Prospuh, Central Bank Governor John Rolle told Guardian Business that the bank is aware of the company and understands its business model.

“The Central Bank is familiar with the firm, as they consulted with the Exchange Control Department on how to establish themselves in a compliant way,” said Rolle.

“However, we can’t comment on the specifics of how the business will be conducted.”

O’Cof said the feedback from the Central Bank was “pretty decent”.

“And obviously, we’re not just launching in The Bahamas. We’re taking it throughout the entire Caribbean and we’re looking to bring US dollars back to The Bahamas,” said O’Cof.

“That’s also a very big plus. And as we grow, we will be beneficial to The Bahamas, because this is just the first step… I want to show other people that it’s possible to be innovative.”

At only 24 years old, O’Cof is likely one of the youngest SCB license holders and has with him a team of similarly young Bahamians.

While parts of the app were developed abroad, other parts were fully designed and developed by young Bahamians, O’Cof said.

He reiterated on Friday that the app will not be a trading platform for cryptocurrency.

The app will come with free financial literacy courses held by the company.