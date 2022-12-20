Stop demeaning our women 

Dear Editor,

The manner in which our women and girls in this nation are treated is the epitome of cheap chattel on the plantation.

After over 200 years of dropping the shackles of enslavement and almost 50 years of independence, many of our unliberated men are still binding and subjecting our women to second class status. Thus, the treatment meted out to them is despicably inhumane.

Unfortunately, this demeaning and troubling affair is doubly supported and enabled by fundamentalist religious groups and politicians.

Re: the politicians, this demise is perpetuated by the political support they receive from religious bigots who falsely interpret the word of God.

Even when they profess that Jesus Christ was born of a woman without help from a man, they still maintain that men are more equal than women. What an insult to the Divine Creator who does not create junk, or second-class humans!

Reading Mrs. Marion Bethel’s advocacy letter the other day brought tears to my eyes, after hearing what the prime minister’s press secretary had to say in demeaning our women who have for many years been fighting tooth and nail for the equal recognition of women in this country and worldwide.

Marion has been the most recently celebrated one. An official apology was warranted in this regard. For I cannot believe that my prime minister is of such misinformation.

The recently published statistics on marital rape in this country speaks volumes to the demonic regard many men have toward women in this country.

For some religious zealots to profess that there is no such thing as marital rape signifies the startling sickness of people who profess to be godly. And I can assure you that the numbers exceed what that report heralds.

It is, therefore, no surprise that we are losing rapidly our control and guidance of our young men in this nation.

This phenomenon is directly related to the lack of attention given by fathers to their children, especially the males.

Their negligence in this regard sets young men up to perpetuate the heinous crimes now escalating in this nation.

Remember the old adage: society creates the crimes and individuals commit them.

Thus, I appeal to all fathers to pay good heed with loving attention to your sons in order for them to build a civilized and crime-free nation.

God bless Bahama Land.



— Joseph Darville, vice president, Rights Bahamas