Stop giving comfort to monsters

Dear Editor,



Kindly republish my letter of January 27, 2022 to rebut what appears to be a deliberate and calculated attempt by the prime minister’s press secretary to mislead.

Of course, activists have been speaking out against marital rape. Loudly. It’s a matter of public record.

The government seems to be looking for an excuse to avoid advancing legislation to protect women and children.

It may not have dawned on the president of the Bahamas Christian Council, but The Bahamas’ lack of regard for the well-being of females goes hand in hand with the level of gender-based violence in the country.

Ponder this, Bishop Delton Fernander: The Bahamas is one of only 36 countries that hasn’t criminalized marital rape – that’s out of about 197 countries.

Besides The Bahamas, countries on the “It’s OK to Rape Wives Shame List” include Pakistan, China, Haiti, Myanmar, Libya, Kuwait, South Sudan, Iran, Afghanistan, Senegal and Laos.

And of course, Bahamian women don’t have the same right to pass citizenship to their children as males, in no small measure due to the discriminatory propaganda springing from certain misogynist members of the clergy.

What sort of message does this send to messed up people prone to violence?

So, it’s OK to rape your wife and it’s OK to discriminate against women, but we wring our hands in despair when yet another girl or woman falls victim to gender violence?

It’s time to stop giving comfort to the monsters. Outlaw marital rape and deal with the citizenship issue. Give girls and women the protection and respect they deserve.



— Athena Damianos