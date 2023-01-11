Store uses window display to double holiday sales

Children’s store Sandbox in Harbour Bay experienced a doubling of sales during the holiday shopping rush compared to the previous December, according to a press statement from the company, which, despite overall improvements in the country’s economic circumstances in general, credits the sales growth to the store’s winter wonderland window display.

The store hired Octopus Digital to envision a window display reminiscent of those found along the avenues of New York during the Christmas season. They contend that the snowy display, replete with animatronics, was the magnet that lured customers into the store.

“The store attributed growth to a nostalgic holiday campaign, ‘Snowplace Like Sandbox’, that transformed bricks and mortar into a charming winter wonderland of years gone by,” the statement explained.

“The campaign showpiece was a striking mechanical window display featuring life-sized pandas, penguins and polar bears gliding through evergreens in a flurry of snowflakes and dreamy northern lights.

“The presentation was a nod to the classic holiday campaigns of years gone by, when department store displays would immerse shoppers in the magic of the season and fire the imagination of youngsters and adults alike.”

The store also enticed shoppers with Santa, Frosty the Snowman and a giant snow globe, along with giveaways and treats.

Store Manager Cyrena Wallace had her staff poll customers about their experience and reported that half of the customers commented on the holiday window.

The statement explained that the window display was the brainchild of Octopus Digital’s Nicky Saddleton.

“We wanted to sweep kids into a winter wonderland, and help families restore important holiday traditions,” said Saddleton.

“Christmas is a special time that children haven’t been able to fully celebrate for over two years. When you’re a kid, that’s a long wait.

“Based on feedback from our customers and the business community, the window had a tremendous impact this season, drawing customers in for an exciting, shopping experience.”

The statement said other businesses also inquired about the display and its allure.

Monique Pratt, who helped to design the attraction, traveled outside of the country to source elements to create the winter display, the statement said.

She said some of those elements were sourced from Neiman Marcus, “a luxury department store with celebrated window design”, which made an exception when it sold Sandbox the items.

“Neiman Marcus allowed us to buy the props and mechanisms we needed,” said Pratt.

“We agreed to share photos of the finished installation. They said, ‘We want to see what you do with these things in The Bahamas’.

“I brought them back and customized them.

“It took about four weeks to complete the Sandbox window display. I’d say it’s my favorite design of all time. This window distills complex winter elements into the essence of Christmas.”

Se added: “I came into this field from the world of Junkanoo. Being a Junkanoo artist is all about telling a story that merges costumes, music, and dance, and brings it to Bay Street. I approach visual display the same way.

“Merchandising is the synopsis of a theme I bring to life. I aim to deliver the concept so clearly that you can ‘get it’ without words, you can see it from the door.”

Pratt contends that while display merchandising is a vintage art form, it has a bright future and is just as effective as television marketing.

She said she is convinced that the store’s display has now changed the design expectations of the entire Harbour Bay Shopping Plaza.

“We’ve set a standard in the plaza, and that seems to be attracting other creative Bahamian brands with an eye on the future,” said Pratt.