Storr: Pledge conference was PR exercise to fool public

A pledge conference the Minnis administration held in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian was “nothing but a PR exercise done to fool” the public, according to Disaster Reconstruction Authority (DRA) Executive Chairman Alex Storr, who added that the government did not receive “nowhere near” the almost $2 billion pledged.

“The $1.7 billion or however much the figure was, what actually materialized is nowhere near that figure,” said Storr at a press briefing at the Office of the Prime Minister on Friday.

“Now, donations that came in, some were earmarked for projects and used for those projects.

“Some had caveats with them that entailed other things to go along with it, and so some people were using it as a method of getting their foot in the door in the hurricane relief to benefit their businesses. So we had to sort through all of that.”

Storr said he hasn’t yet gotten an official tally of what was pledged and what was received.

The government, in conjunction with the United Nations Development Programme, held the pledge conference on January 13, 2020, to assist with recovery and restoration efforts on Abaco and Grand Bahama after they were severely damaged by the catastrophic Category 5 storm in September 2019.

The Minnis administration said it had received roughly $1.7 billion in pledges. The pledges included technical assistance, intellectual assistance, concessionary loans, equity, grants and guarantee financing, the government said.

The government said the high volume of pledges demonstrated “the international community’s trust in the FNM government’s ability to manage donated funds appropriately”.

In March 2020, then-DRA Managing Director Katherine Forbes-Smith said the government had received $364,000 in cash from what had been pledged.

The lion’s share of the pledges was a $975 million loan offer from the P3 Group, Inc., a US company. The money would be repaid with interest if accepted.

This revelation sparked controversy.

As a result, Dr. Hubert Minnis, at the time prime minister, said the government would carefully review the pledges made during the conference and make decisions “in the best interests” of The Bahamas.

“The offers we accept will be laid out for the Bahamian people to see,” he said.

“It is essential that we promote a culture of transparency with disaster relief assistance, especially because of the questionable and corrupt practices with hurricane funds as we have seen in the past.”

Both Forbes-Smith and then Minister of State for Disaster Preparedness Iram Lewis also committed to providing the public with a breakdown of the pledges, but the breakdown never came.