Strachan expresses hopes for UB VP role

Dr. Ian Strachan, president of University of The Bahamas (UB)-North, will serve as UB’s executive vice president, the university announced on Friday.

Strachan’s post begins on April 1, and he will also retain his position as president of UB-North.

“I love UB and I am happy to serve my country as executive vice president of the University of The Bahamas,” he said on Friday.

“Most of all, I am grateful for the expressed commitment of the board to the vision we have articulated for UB-North. I look forward to a fruitful collaboration, a collaboration that will be to the lasting benefit of Grand Bahama, the north and, indeed, all of The Bahamas.”

Strachan will replace Dr. Sarim Al-Zubaidy, who has served as UB’s executive vice president since January 2021.

Chair of UB’s Board of Trustees Allyson Maynard-Gibson described Strachan as a “respected member of the academy, the fine arts community and the Bahamian society”.

“He is one of the university’s most fervent champions, so I am extremely delighted that he will continue, as executive vice president, to enthusiastically help to lead UB to international accreditation,” she said.

Strachan’s appointment came amid controversy in some quarters over the decision by the board to hire Dr. Erik Rolland, a non-Bahamian.

On Tuesday, Maynard-Gibson announced that Rolland was selected as the new president of the university, with his appointment set to take effect on August 1.

Strachan was one of the finalists to fill the role.

Asked about the criticism and whether the uproar played a role in Strachan’s appointment as executive vice president, Maynard-Gibson said, “I say to those people that we are proud that Dr. Strachan is stepping up to the plate as executive vice president, a position that is in the University of The Bahamas Act, and he has agreed to stay on as president of UB-North.”

The Union of Tertiary Educators of The Bahamas (UTEB) praised Strachan’s recent appointment.

“UTEB looks forward to EVP Dr. Strachan’s engagement on the leadership team of the incoming president and expects that his institutional knowledge will enhance national development and bring speedy redress to the plethora of outstanding labor issues, including the outstanding remuneration and benefits of faculty,” the union said in a statement.

Last week, UTEB was among the critics of the board’s appointment of Rolland as UB president.