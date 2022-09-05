Strachan, Gaither finish 1-2; Charlton sixth in Brussels

Days after winning the women’s 200 meters (m) in Lucerne, Switzerland, Bahamian Anthonique Strachan hopped over to Budapest, Hungary to win the 200m race there. She finished first in that event on Friday and fellow Bahamian TyNia Gaither finished in second place.

Over at the Wanda Diamond League Memorial Van Damme in Brussels, Belgium, on Friday, Devynne Charlton was up against a stacked field and she finished sixth in the women’s 100m hurdles.

Strachan, who is having a strong season, ran out of the outside lane again, clocking 22.63 seconds to cross the finish line first at the Hungarian Grand Prix Series Meet at the Lantos Mihály Sportközpont in Budapest. Gaither, who is coming of a silver medal finish at the NACAC Championships, clocked 22.89 seconds to finish second to Strachan to complete the 1-2 punch for The Bahamas.

Finishing third was Jamaican Natasha Morrison who clocked 23.05 seconds.

Strachan is coming off a first place finish in the 200m at the Spitzen Leichtathletik Luzern at Stadion Allmend in Lucerne, Switzerland, on Tuesday, running out of lane eight. On Friday, she ran out of lane seven with Gaither beside her in lane six.

It was clear early on that Strachan meant business as she came off the curve in good position and powered her way down the final 100 meters. Gaither broke away from Morrison in the final 20 meters to complete the Bahamian sweep.

It was Strachan’s sixth time running sub-23 seconds this year in what has been a strong outdoor season for her. Gaither has also had a busy outdoor season.

After not winning in Europe in her career, it was her second straight victory on European soil, in a matter of days. Strachan has been fantastic, running the three fastest times of her career in the women’s 100m this year, and her fastest time in the women’s 200m in eight years. Her season’s best of 22.55 seconds was done at the MVP (Maximizing Velocity and Power) Velocity Fest in Kingston, Jamaica, earlier this year in which she defeated former World Champion in that event, Jamaican Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.

Gaither is having a strong season as well, recording her personal best in the 200m despite missing out on the final at this year’s World Athletics Championships. She ran her personal best time of 22.41 seconds in the semifinals at the world championships in Eugene, Oregon.

In her race on Friday, Charlton clocked 12.66 seconds, running out of lane one. Winning that race was Puerto Rican Jasmine Comacho-Quinn who ran a meet record and season’s best 12.27 seconds, just outside of her personal best time of 12.26 seconds. American Tia Jones ran a personal best time of 12.38 seconds to get the second-place finish. American Kendra Harrison, the former world record holder, got third when she clocked 12.40 seconds. Also in that race were Jamaicans Britany Anderson and Megan Tapper.

It has been an up and down season for Charlton but the highlight of the season was her breaking the national record in the 100m hurdles with a time of 12.46 seconds in the semifinals of that event at the Oregon World Championships. Charlton also won the silver medal in the women’s 100m hurdles at the Commonwealth Games this year.

Strachan, Gaither and Charlton are all expected to be back in action this week.