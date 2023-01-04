Strachan looking to uplift boxing in the country

Bahamas Boxing Federation (BBF) President Vincent Strachan and his team of executive officers are entering 2023 with renewed courage and strength from the challenges they faced in 2022, and the ensuing successes. They are looking to continue the process of qualification of Bahamian boxers for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.

“I anticipate greater success in 2023. The last half of 2022 was a period of success for our boxers, as they participated in the boys and girls championships in Georgetown, Guyana, and the Sugar Bert Championships in Kissimmee Florida. They are on the right track. We are looking for growth of our national teams, with additional boxers training in the United States, host regular boxing events in Nassau, Grand Bahama, Inagua and the other Family Islands and host international events including professional boxing events.”

The International Boxing Association (IBA) introduced professional boxing to its agenda during the IBA Congress in Abu Dhabi, in November 2022. Strachan feels that it is a step in the right direction.

“After amending its constitution at that congress, it paved the way for professional boxing by IBA and its members. President Umar Cremlev declared that there is no amateur boxing but boxing from top to bottom,” said Strachan. “I intend to host events in The Bahamas at the professional level. I will also host boxing events for peewee and elite boxers, including regional and international boxers. We will embark on vigorous fundraising events to ensure regular participation outside of the country by all of our boxers, coaches and officials.

“We will also train boxers, coaches and officials under the rules and regulations of boxing throughout the country, search for suitable buildings for gyms and an office for the boxing federation, develop boxing in the schools and the prison, host educational forums for the media, public and others to help promote boxing throughout the country, and invite former and current professional boxers to speak at such forums.”

Strachan said it is their intention to prepare Bahamian boxers for junior and elite regional and global events, including the Olympic Games in 2024. He said that they intend to establish regular regional boxing competitions between The Bahamas and its neighboring countries such as Haiti, Jamaica and others in this region, at all levels including the professional ranks.

He said that they also want to continue the organization of associations throughout the country and stage election of officers for each entity.