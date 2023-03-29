Strachan opens season strong

Bahamian female sprinter Anthonique Strachan cracked open her 2023 outdoor season in a blazing 11.02 seconds to win the 100m meters (m) race at the MVP (Maximising Velocity and Power) Velocity Fest 12 at the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica, on Saturday.

After clocking 11.42 seconds in the preliminaries, Strachan returned later that day and clocked the winning time of 11.02 to post the second-fastest time in the world so far this season. Only New Zealand’s Zoe Hobbs has a faster time, 10.97 seconds, that she ran back on March 11.

“I am very satisfied and content with my opening time,” Strachan said. “I did not execute the best race on Saturday. All-in-all it showed me what all I have to work on and how I have to dial-in more, especially on the day of competition.”

Strachan said she tried to be as aggressive as possible in the first 30 meters of the race. She said she wanted to build off that aggression for the rest of the race and run through the tape.

In the final, Strachan pulled away from Jamaican Jodean Williams who clocked a personal best of 11.27 seconds. Finishing third was Jamaican Remona Burchell who posted a time of 11.30 seconds.

“I feel good this season,” Strachan said. “We were able to pick up where I left off last season so I can build on it going into August for the world championships in Budapest,” she added.

The 2023 World Athletics Championships, the 19th edition of the event, is scheduled for August 19-27, in Budapest, Hungary.

Strachan had another fast season opener last year as she opened the 2022 outdoor season at the same location, clocking 10.99 seconds at the John Wolmer Speed Fest.

Strachan had a strong year in 2022, eventually clocking a personal best of 10.98 seconds at the 18th World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, in July. She was just shy of advancing to her first global final in Eugene last year.

Next up for Strachan is her season opener in the 200m, which is scheduled for April 8 at the Miramar Invitational at the Ansin Sports Complex in Miramar, Florida. She ran her fastest time in eight years in the 200m last season, clocking 22.55 seconds.