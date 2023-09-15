Strachan signed to Panthers practice squad

Bahamian professional American football player Michael Strachan is no longer with the team that drafted him into the National Football League (NFL), the Indianapolis Colts. He was signed to the Carolina Panthers practice squad on Wednesday.

Strachan was released from the Colts practice squad on Tuesday along with running back Jason Huntley and tight end Johnny Lumpkin. They added center Jack Anderson, running back Tyler Goodson and tight end Jordan Murray. The wide receiver was signed to the Colts practice squad on August 30 after being waived the previous day.

Strachan was picked in the seventh round of the NFL Draft in 2021.

The Grand Bahama native reunites with his former coach Frank Reich who drafted him. He joins a Panthers team that has a 0-1 win/loss record so far this season. The Panthers finished second last season in the National Football League South Division with a 7-10 record. They have four wide receivers signed to their 53-man roster – Adam Thielen, DJ Clarke Jr., Terrace Marshall Jr. and Laviska Shenault Jr.

Strachan suited up for 13 games last season but only had three receptions and 59 receiving yards. His best game came in a game against the Houston Texans in which he had two receptions for a total of 36 receiving yards with the longest being 20 yards. His third reception of the season came in a 24-0 loss by the Colts to the Jacksonville Jaguars. That catch was for 23 yards.

In his rookie season, Strachan started out promising, coming away with two receptions for 26 receiving yards in his debut against the Seattle Seahawks. His longest catch in that game was for 16 yards but the Colts lost, 28-16. He has 85 receiving yards and five receptions in his career and is still looking for his first receiving touchdown in the NFL.

Strachan was a standout receiver for the University of Charleston (UC) Golden Eagles in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division II before being drafted.

Strachan played in all 11 games for the Golden Eagles in 2019, his final season in college, totaling 19 touchdown receptions. He had 78 receptions for a total of 1,319 receiving yards. In his first three games that season, he had at least 145 receiving yards in each one. The speedster scored at least one touchdown in 10 of those 11 games that year and caught a touchdown in all 10 of the Mountain East Conference (MEC) games.

Those 19 touchdowns and 78 receptions were UC single-season records. The previous touchdown record was 13, which was set by Charlie Hubbard all the way back in 1950. The previous receptions record was 60, set by Terrance Spencer in 2006.

On October 12, 2019, Strachan set the Golden Eagles’ single-game record for most receiving yards with 207 against Notre Dame College.