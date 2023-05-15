Strachan, Thomas pick up wins at NACAC New Life Invitational

Bahamian Olympian Anthonique Strachan and Donald Thomas were victorious at the NACAC New Life Invitational, at the Grand Bahama Sports Complex in Freeport, Grand Bahama on Saturday.

Strachan was too much for the field as she came away with the victory in the 200 meters (m) dash, when she went across the finish line in 22.59 seconds. She was the only competitor to run under 23 seconds on Saturday. She finished ahead of American Jada Baylark, who posted a time of 23.10 seconds. Another American, Quanera Hayes, finished third in 23.20 seconds.

Thomas opened his 2023 outdoor season with a victory that saw him clearing 2.26m (7’ 5”). It was his best outdoor season opener since 2017. He took care of India’s Tejaswin Shankar, who finished second when he recorded a height of 2.21m (7’ 3”). Placing third was Jamaica’s Lushane Wilson, who also posted 2.21m.

President of the North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletic Association (NACAC) Mike Sands said he was satisfied with the turnout from the athletes that came out.

“While the meet was not a country meet, it was an invitational and we had athletes from about 19 different countries represented. There were about 150 athletes represented. The competition was very keen and the athletes had a great time and I am satisfied with the overall results,” Sands said.

The hometown boy Alonzo Russell had to settle for third place in the 400m run. The Grand Bahamian stopped the clock at 45.52 seconds. American Trevor Stewart was the only athlete to go under 45 seconds when he recorded a new meet record time of 44.92 seconds. Jamaica’s Rusheen McDonald was second after posting 45.26 seconds.

Tamara Myers was third in the women’s triple jump event, leaping her way to 13.37m (43’ 10-1/2”). American Keturah Orji won that event with a leap of 14.02m (46’). Placing second was America’s Milana Hearn, who recorded 13.61m (44’ 7-3/4”).

Adam Musgrove placed third in the men’s 200m dash. He crossed the finish line with a time of 20.90 seconds. Winning that race with a new meet record was Puerto Rico’s Jose Acevedo in 20.59 seconds. He held off Ghana’s Joseph Amoah, who was second after recording 20.61 seconds.

Bahamian Shakeem Hall-Smith posted a time of 50.37 seconds in the 400m hurdles to finish third. America’s Amere Lattin’s new meet record of 49.18 seconds was the winning time in that event. Cuba’s Yoao Illas finished second in 50.22 seconds.

Sands said that NACAC was very deliberate in ensuring that the host country had an athlete in almost every event.

“We wanted to make sure that not just the ranked athletes but other athletes had the opportunity. It was open to all athletes. We had to select who is best at this time in their event,” Sands said.

Guyanese Aliyah Abrams not only broke the meet record but also broke Guyana’s national record in the 400m with a time of 50.20 seconds. Canada’s Charokee Young was second in 50.45 seconds. Cuba’s Roxana Gomez got the bronze in 51.01 seconds.

Jamaica’s Rushelle Clayton broke the meet record in the 400m hurdles after posting 54.41 seconds. American Cassandra Tae ran 54.68 to finish second. Third place went to Jamaican Andrenette Knight, who clocked 55.12 seconds.

Another meet record fell when Jamaica’s Rasheed Broadbell ran 13.10 seconds to win the 110m hurdles. American Eric Jr. Edwards was second in 13.42 seconds. Round out the top three finishes was Jamaica’s Damion Thomas in 13.52 seconds.