Strachan to hold one-day javelin camp

Keyshawn Strachan, already one of the more accomplished javelin throwers in Bahamian track and field history, is looking to give back in the sport in his hometown of North Andros here in The Bahamas.

At just 18, Strachan is the junior and senior national record holder in the men’s javelin and is listed among the best junior throwers in the world. Not only that, but his personal best effort of 79.89 meters (m) – 262’ 1” – has him listed among the best throwers in the history of the javelin on the junior side. He is number 23 on the all-time list, and still has a full year of junior age eligibility. He is number two among junior throwers on the top performance list for 2022.

The Bahamian phenom has won medals at every level of athletics on the junior side, and now is prepared to teach other youngsters what he has learned in the sport that has catapulted him among the world’s best junior throwers.

Strachan will stage a one-day javelin camp on Saturday, November 26 at the Carl Oliver Track at Huntley P. Christie High School in Nicholl’s Town, North Andros.

“This feels great – to be able to give back to the community of North Andros and help youngsters like how I received help is a good feeling,” said Strachan.

“Hopefully, there is a good turnout and we are able to discover some hidden talent. This is something that I wanted to do for a while. To be able to host the camp brings joy to me as a young man. The students could learn a lot from this.”

Strachan hails from Lowe Sound, North Andros, and moved to New Providence in 2018 to attend high school. He graduated from St. John’s College and received a full four-year scholarship to Auburn University in Auburn, Alabama, USA.

In addition to being The Bahamas’ junior and senior national record holder in the men’s javelin, Strachan is also the record holder in the under-17 and under-20 boys divisions at the CARIFTA Games. He is a multi-gold medalist at CARIFTA, a gold medalist at the Penn Relays in the High School Boys Division and he also has a gold and silver from the North American, Central American and Caribbean (NACAC) Championships.

Strachan competed at the last two World Athletics Under-20 Championships, culminated by a bronze medal performance in Cali, Colombia, this year. He is looking for the javelin clinic to be an annual event.

“I feel great having this opportunity. We’re looking for the kids to take advantage of this opportunity and just come out and have fun,” said Strachan. “Hopefully, we could get more throwers in the country to excel internationally. There is a lot of talent in the islands. I am a product of that. I just want the young athletes to come out and enjoy

themselves and, hopefully, we could produce more word-class throwers.”

Strachan said he is anticipating about 85-100 campers in North Andros. The inaugural one-day camp will run from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 26, and it is being billed as a “great opportunity to learn from The Bahamas’ best ever junior thrower in the men’s javelin”.

The camp is free for all and lunch will be provided. Awards and prizes will also be given out.

Sponsors are welcomed to come on board as Strachan gives back to the sport and the community.