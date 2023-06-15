Strachan to run in Oslo today

Bahamian female sprinter Anthonique Strachan is hoping to continue what has been a fantastic season for her, running in the Wanda Diamond League Meet in Oslo, Norway, today.

Strachan, who at 29 is having the best season of her life, will be the only Bahamian in action at the Bislett Stadium in the Norwegian capital today. The meet will get underway at 5:30 p.m. local time, 11:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST) here in The Bahamas.

Strachan will line up in the women’s 100 meters (m) at 3:30 p.m. today. She will run out of lane two.

It’s a loaded field as five of the eight women have run under 11 seconds this year.

Headlining the field is world silver medalist and Olympic bronze medalist Shericka Jackson, of Jamaica. She will run out of lane five. Former world championships silver medalist and Diamond League winner Dina Asher-Smith, of Great Britain, will run out of lane four, and two-time world championships medalist Marie-Josée Ta Lou, of the Ivory Coast, will run out of six.

Jackson and Ta Lou are tied for second on World Athletics’ top performance list for 2023 behind American Sha’Carri Richardson with identical season’s best times of 10.78 seconds. Richardson has run 10.76 seconds this year. Asher-Smith and Strachan have clocked 10.98 seconds and 10.99 seconds, respectively.

Gina Bass, of The Gambia, Ewa Swoboda, of Poland, and Daryll Neita and Imani Lansiquot, both of Great Britain, complete the field.

The meet record is 10.82 seconds, ran by American Marion Jones in 1988.

Strachan is having a

fantastic season, running sub-11 seconds in the 100m for just the third time in her career and second year in a row. She ran 10.99 seconds at the Racers Grand Prix in Kingston, Jamaica, about two weeks ago, finishing second behind her Maximising Velocity and Power (MVP) Track Club teammate Jackson.

In the 200m, Strachan clocked a personal best time of 22.15 seconds, again for second behind Jackson, at the Rabat Diamond League Meet, in Rabat, Morocco, at the end of May. Jackson ran a season’s best time of 21.98 seconds at that meet.

Today, Strachan will compete in her Diamond League opener in the 100m.

Strachan is in a three-way tie for 16th on World Athletics’ top performance list for 2023 in the 100m and is sixth in the 200m. She will be home to contest the short sprints at the Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations (BAAA) Junior and Senior National Championships, July 5-7, at the original Thomas A. Robinson Track and Field Stadium.