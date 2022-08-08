Strachan wins bronze in javelin at World Juniors

Devynne Charlton is yet another Bahamian track and field athlete having the season of her life, and she added to that with a silver in the women’s 100 meters (m) hurdles on the final day of competition of the 22nd Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

Building on her World Indoors silver, and another global finals appearance in Eugene, Oregon, Charlton was sensational, sprinting and hurdling to a second place finish at Alexander Stadium on Sunday. Charlton clocked the second-fastest time of her career, finishing behind new world record holder Tobi Amusan, of Nigeria.

Amusan won in a games record time of 12.30 seconds, and Charlton outleaned Cindy Sember, of Great Britain, for the silver. Charlton ran 12.58 seconds and Sember was just a hundredth of a second behind her in 12.59. Charlton beat two of the ladies who finished ahead of her at the World Athletics Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon, last month, and also finished ahead of the bronze medalist from last year’s Olympics – Megan Tapper of Jamaica.

She now has the top five times among Bahamians in the women’s 100m hurdles and continues to make history and establish milestones in the event. Charlton is now the first Bahamian woman to win a medal in a hurdles event at the Commonwealth Games.

Charlton got out to a fast start on Sunday, maintained a steady pace and was clean over all 10 hurdles. It wasn’t until about the middle of the race when Amusan started to pull away from the rest of the field. Charlton remained in the group battling for second, powered through the last few hurdles and outleaned Sember at the tape. Sember was fifth in Eugene while Charlton settled for seventh. Jamaican Megan Tapper was fourth in 12.67 seconds as she faded after getting off to a good start. Former World Champion Danielle Williams, also of Jamaica, finished sixth, just like she did Eugene. She was timed in 12.69 seconds. Australian Michelle Jenneke split the two Jamaicans in 12.68 seconds as the final produced six women under 12.70 seconds.

Charlton was second in her semifinal heat behind Tapper, running 12.70 seconds.

Charlton is now expected to come home for the North American, Central American and Caribbean (NACAC) Track and Field Championships, set for August 19-21 at the Grand Bahama Sports Complex in Freeport, Grand Bahama. It is expected that she will wrap up her season after that.

Also in action over the weekend for The Bahamas were Alonzo Russell in the semifinals of the men’s 400m, Kaiwan Culmer in the men’s triple jump, Kendrick Thompson in the final five events of the men’s decathlon, Rashji Mackey and Thorn Demeritte in men’s freestyle wrestling, and Felix Neely and Lorin Sawyer in the men’s road race in cycling.

Russell was fourth in his semifinal heat and finished 10th overall in the men’s 400m in 46.40 seconds. He failed to make the final.

Culmer finished seventh overall in the men’s triple jump with a best leap of 16.04m (52’ 7-1/2”).

Thompson had a good start on the final day of the men’s decathlon and went into the final event, the 1,500m, in seventh; but after injuring his foot in the pole vault competition, he was advised by Team Bahamas Head Coach Bernard Rolle not to continue. Thompson had 6,669 points going into the 1,500m. He ran the third-fastest time in the 100m hurdles, 14.72 seconds, had the seventh farthest throws in the discus (38.35m – 125’ 10”) and javelin events (50.66m – 166’ 2”), and had the seventh-best leap in the pole vault competition (4.20m – 13’ 9-1/4”).

Both Mackey and Demeritte came up on the losing end in their opening matches in men’s freestyle wrestling at the Coventry Arena in Coventry, England, on Saturday. Mackey fell to Tayab Raza, of Pakistan, in the 97-kilogram class by a score of 10-0 in a match that lasted just 1:52 into the opening round. It was deemed a victory by technical superiority – without any point scored by a competitor.

Demeritte lost by the same score to Charlie Bowling, of England, in the 97-kilogram class in a match that lasted just 1:46 into the opening round. That match was also deemed a victory by technical superiority.

In cycling, both Neely and Sawyer failed to finish the 160-kilometer road race.

The Bahamas finished in a tie for 23rd in the medal standings with Grenada, with a gold and a silver each. The two medals for The Bahamas were won by LaQuan Nairn in the men’s long jump and Charlton in the women’s 100m hurdles. Nairn won with the gold a leap of 8.08m (26’ 6-1/4”) and Charlton won a silver with a run of 12.58 seconds.

The Bahamas now has 39 medals in the history of the Commonwealth Games – 11 gold, 16 silver and 12 bronze.

This year, Australia was the top nation with 173 medals – 66 gold, 54 silver and 53 bronze. Host country England finished second with 166 total medals – 55 gold, 59 silver and 52 bronze. Canada rounded out the top three with 90 total medals – 25 gold, 31 silver and 34 bronze.

Jamaica is the top Caribbean country, finishing 12th with 15 total medals – six gold, six silver and three bronze.

The 22nd Commonwealth Games wrapped up on Sunday.