Straw vendors hopeful new cruise port will be good for business

Straw vendors who operate at the Downtown Nassau straw market are hopeful that the new $300 million Nassau Cruise Port, set to formally open this week, will result in a boost in business, according to President of the Straw Vendors Advancement Association Celestine Eneas.

“They say by the cruise [port] it’s going to be 100 percent authentically Bahamian. If that is so, we wouldn’t have a problem because there are only a few persons in the market that really [sell] authentic Bahamian [products],” Eneas told The Nassau Guardian.

“They say there are different shops over there. I travel around the world and going different places and seeing different ports how everything [is] changing, but this port should be able to bring business to us because they’re supposed to have, according to what they say, a walkway that leads straight to the market.”

The straw market is located a stone’s throw away from the new port.

The western end of the market, where passengers will disembark ferries, is located just at the back entrance to the straw market, and cruise port officials expect that visitors will leave the port and go over to the market.

Eneas noted many cruise passengers don’t currently get off the ships.

She said the new port should encourage more to get off and she hopes that means more will come over to the market.

Ships are expected to bring in an estimated 4.2 million visitors to the cruise port this year.

When The Guardian toured the port on Monday, cruise port executives noted that there is signage directing tourists to where the market is.

“We are also a huge conduit to downtown,” said Maya Nottage, the port’s regional marketing manager.

“Nothing has been closed off. We have tons of access points. We’re even directing passengers into downtown. All of the passengers who take water-based excursions at the east marina will be dropped off out here at the west marina, giving them an opportunity not just to support the vendors here in the port, but to head out into downtown if they just want to see the sights before they head back.”

Some observers are concerned that the port will kill or negatively impact business in Downtown Nassau.

In the House of Assembly on Wednesday, Minister of State for Legal Affairs Jomo Campbell said he is concerned that the port could lead to a “slow and painful” death for some tourist attractions downtown.

“I fully understand the need to provide a welcoming environment for visitors to our country,” Campbell said.

“As the world’s second most popular cruise destination, Nassau must have a terminal that complements our tourism product. However, I am concerned that certain tourist attractions in the downtown area will receive less visitor traffic and as a result can die a slow and painful death.

“We must do everything we can to ensure that this does not happen.

“For example, as pointed out to me by many of my constituents who work in the straw market, straw vendors have been selling products in Rawson Square since the 1950s. The straw market and several straw market vendors have played significant roles in our nation’s history. While we can all agree that there are perhaps some improvements needed to the straw market, I truly hope that straw vendors see an increase in business and not a decline.”

Nassau Cruise Port CEO Mike Maura Jr. was asked about this very issue last Monday.

Maura said cruise port officials have met with the Straw Vendors Association to discuss ways in which they can work together, and the cruise port is hoping to help the straw market improve its brand and offerings.

He noted, too, that there is signage at the cruise port directing passengers to the World Famous Nassau Straw Market, and various exit points for passengers to have easy access to the facility.

“Anytime that you have something like this occurring and coming out of the ground, the neighbors around you worry, ‘What does this mean for me?’ And it’s not just the straw market. We’ve seen some of the operators on Bay Street taking it seriously,” he added.

“I don’t know if it has anything to do with what we’re doing here, but we notice that there are some businesses on Bay Street that have chosen to remodel and renovate, which is great news.”

Ed Fields, the cruise port’s consultant for business development, predicted that as a result of the port’s opening, “People are going to up their game.”

Asked yesterday whether she thinks the port will force straw vendors to improve their offerings, Eneas said, “It’s always need for you to up your game, always. There’s always room for improvement.”

She said she looks forward to touring the new port within the next few days.