Strong Q1 for Baha Mar, Atlantis

Noting that Baha Mar’s first quarter performance is up 45 percent year over year, the resort’s President Graeme Davis said yesterday that bookings for the remainder of the year are equally as significant.

He was addressing the Bahamas Hotel & Tourism Association board of directors and membership meeting, held virtually.

“We’ve had an extraordinary first quarter here at Baha Mar across all of our brands, and I’m pleased to announce that certainly from a first quarter standpoint we’re up 45 percent year over year. Taking into consideration the first quarter of last year, when we had an omicron outbreak, we have seen a significant amount of demand. We hit in March an all-time record for the property, 90 percent would be the round up for occupancy across all three brands, with Hyatt actually exceeding. A record month. The pace for the rest of the year looks very strong, we’re right now up 20 percent year over year in volume for 2023 over 2022,” he told the forum of tourism stakeholders.

“Our restaurants remain strong, we continue to see group business and the bookings for even next year into 2024 are well over any prior years, looking at the future. So, 2024 is still quite strong in the group bookings side. The leisure business is not seeing any

slowdown, particularly in the summer months when we see that window of bookings now coming in. A little bit of softening in May, but nothing concerning, so the summer looks good as well.”

Baha Mar this week celebrated its sixth anniversary since opening its doors for business in 2017.

Davis said the property is looking forward to a number of high profile events that should continue to place the resort at the forefront of travelers’ minds.

“We’re excited to be having our Derek Jeter charity foundation tournament coming up in the month of May, and we’re excited for some future events that we will announce soon, as well as ongoing discussions with the government on our Melia project next door. we look forward to hopefully announcing that very soon,” he said.

Operations General Manager for Atlantis Paradise Island Jackson Weech said the property is reporting a similar type of performance, as both ADR (average daily rate) occupancies and room revenue have exceeded expectations so far for 2023.

“Our occupancies and our revenues certainly continue to pace ahead of 2019. We are particularly encouraged by an uptick in group bookings, and I can say that insofar as our marina is concerned, there is continued evidence of healthy growth there. On the product side, we continue the renovation of the Royal Tower… We are coming very near to the completion of having renovated all 1,200 rooms there,” he said.

“Construction buildouts for new dining venues continue at both our casinos, The Cove and Aquaventure. Looking through to quarter three and quarter four, the business continues to be robust and the pace of bookings continues to be encouraging. So in general a very good picture and it’s our hope it continues in a positive vein.”