News

Student charged with bringing knife on campus

Photo of Artesia Davis Artesia Davis Send an email 30 mins ago
57 Less than a minute

A 15-year-old student of Government High School yesterday admitted to bringing a knife on the school’s campus.

Officials detained the student around 9:45 a.m. on April 4 after he was found with the weapon.

He admitted the offense of unlawfully carrying arms when he appeared before Juvenile Court Magistrate Kara Turnquest-Deveaux.

The teen remains on police bail and returns to court on July 5 for a probation report.

Until then, the teenager must keep a curfew of 3:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays.

His curfew on Saturday is 8 p.m. to 10 a.m. and he has to remain indoors on Sundays.

Photo of Artesia Davis Artesia Davis Send an email 30 mins ago
57 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of Artesia Davis

Artesia Davis

Artesia primarily covers court stories, but she also writes extensively about crime.

Related Articles

Photo of Grand Lucayan buyer ‘by end of month’

Grand Lucayan buyer ‘by end of month’

21 mins ago
Photo of Auditor general hopes to complete audit of food program ‘in shortest possible time’

Auditor general hopes to complete audit of food program ‘in shortest possible time’

25 mins ago
Photo of Govt wants consistency in age of consent for range of matters

Govt wants consistency in age of consent for range of matters

27 mins ago
Photo of Dorian’s impact was amplified for women, UN report says

Dorian’s impact was amplified for women, UN report says

28 mins ago
Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please support our local news by turning off your adblocker