Student charged with bringing knife on campus

A 15-year-old student of Government High School yesterday admitted to bringing a knife on the school’s campus.

Officials detained the student around 9:45 a.m. on April 4 after he was found with the weapon.

He admitted the offense of unlawfully carrying arms when he appeared before Juvenile Court Magistrate Kara Turnquest-Deveaux.

The teen remains on police bail and returns to court on July 5 for a probation report.

Until then, the teenager must keep a curfew of 3:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays.

His curfew on Saturday is 8 p.m. to 10 a.m. and he has to remain indoors on Sundays.