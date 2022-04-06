News
Student charged with bringing knife on campus
A 15-year-old student of Government High School yesterday admitted to bringing a knife on the school’s campus.
Officials detained the student around 9:45 a.m. on April 4 after he was found with the weapon.
He admitted the offense of unlawfully carrying arms when he appeared before Juvenile Court Magistrate Kara Turnquest-Deveaux.
The teen remains on police bail and returns to court on July 5 for a probation report.
Until then, the teenager must keep a curfew of 3:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays.
His curfew on Saturday is 8 p.m. to 10 a.m. and he has to remain indoors on Sundays.