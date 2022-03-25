News

Student gets probation for fake license

A 21-year-old man was arrested after he gave a police officer a fake driver’s license during a traffic stop.

It happened on March 22, when Sergeant 3506 Arnold Nesbitt saw Takiyah Armbrister driving along University Boulevard without his seatbelt fastened.

The officer pulled Armbrister over on University Commons and asked him to produce his driver’s license.

Armbrister gave the officer a license that turned out to be fake.

The officers did a name check on Armbrister and learned that he had two outstanding traffic warrants.

Officials at the Road Traffic Department confirmed that Armbrister had never held a driver’s license.

Armbrister pleaded guilty to possession of a forged document and uttering a forged document at his arraignment before Magistrate Samuel McKinney on Thursday.

The graphic design student was sentenced to probation for two years. If he gets into any legal trouble during that period, he will have to pay a $1,500 fine to avoid spending three months in prison.

Ryszard Humes represented Armbrister. 

