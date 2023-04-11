Student journalists focus on Grand Bahama

The impact of Hurricane Dorian and climate change in general was the focus for two Norwegian university students who visited Grand Bahama recently.

Maja Mathilde Nilsen and Sigrid Øverby are journalism majors at Oslo Metropolitan University (Oslomet) and chose Grand Bahama for the in-depth news story they need to write to complete their degree.

The pair travelled to The Bahamas between February 16 and March 6 to investigate and gather information about Hurricane Dorian and the impact on those who lived through it.

“When we thought about climate change and the effects of it, we immediately thought about the impact that Hurricane Dorian had on Grand Bahama and Abaco,” Øverby said.

Nilsen added, “We knew it was this catastrophic event that was the perfect example of what climate change is causing all around the world.”

Øverby said seeing the damage and talking to people was an emotional experience.

“It was devastating to listen to some of the stories from locals about what they endured during and after the storm,” the student journalist said.

“Some of these persons had to start over because they lost everything. Some of these people are still struggling to cope and recover.”

Nilsen said she was in awe of the people they spoke with.

“These people have been through so much, but they are strong and resilient,” she said.

“They are beautiful people who do not look like what they have been through. I admire their courage and ability to smile and be so positive and uplifting despite it all.”

At St. Matthew’s Baptist Church in Pelican Point, the aspiring journalists talked to Pastor Freddie Laing who told them it was “the strong faith of the community”, and “passion and love for God” that gave the community the motivation to rebound after the catastrophe.

“It is only by believing and trusting in God that many persons in that community who were previously displaced were able to get back home,” Laing said.

“There is still so much work needed to be done, and I am grateful to Maja and Sigrid for visiting with us.”

From the research they have done, Nilsen and Øverby believe that the intensity and ferocity of Hurricane Dorian, a category 5 storm with wind speeds of 185 mph, is undoubtedly due to climate change.

“Based on our interviews and investigations, we intend to show that climate change causes an increase in the number of storms and how powerful they are and will use Grand Bahama as the example,” Nilsen said.

Although the pair visited to conduct research to complete their studies, they said that they also enjoyed some leisure time visiting local attractions and indulging in local cuisine.

Nilsen summarized their impressions of the island.

“Grand Bahama is a beautiful place,” she said.

“We visited some of the beaches, Port Lucaya, Smith’s Point, West End and other places. We had cracked conch and fritters, as well as Bahama Mamas and gully wash, which were nice, but we mostly enjoyed the people and listening to their stories.”