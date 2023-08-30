Student performance slides in nat’l exams

Of the 5,393 candidates from 100 centers, both public and private, who sat the Bahamas General Certificate of Secondary Education (BGCSE) examinations this year, a total of 544 students received a grade of C or higher in five or more subjects.

This represents 10.9 percent of all students who sat the exams — a 14.06 percent decrease when compared to last year, Ministry of Education officials reported today.

During a press conference at the Ministry of Education, officials also revealed that in 2023, only 303 students received at least a grade C or better in Mathematics, English Language and a science subject.

This represents 5.62 percent of the students who took the exams. That’s a 22.7 percent decrease when compared to last year.

Officials highlighted the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the education system as schools seek to catch up and reverse the learning loss suffered.

Minister of Education Glenys Hanna-Martin and Acting Director of Education Dominique Russell spoke today of various intervention methods being used, including special education assessments.