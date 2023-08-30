HomeNews

Student performance slides in nat’l exams

Photo of Candia Dames Candia Dames Send an email August 30, 2023
0 1 minute read

Of the 5,393 candidates from 100 centers, both public and private, who sat the Bahamas General Certificate of Secondary Education (BGCSE) examinations this year, a total of 544 students received a grade of C or higher in five or more subjects.

This represents 10.9 percent of all students who sat the exams — a 14.06 percent decrease when compared to last year, Ministry of Education officials reported today.

During a press conference at the Ministry of Education, officials also revealed that in 2023, only 303 students received at least a grade C or better in Mathematics, English Language and a science subject.

This represents 5.62 percent of the students who took the exams. That’s a 22.7 percent decrease when compared to last year.

Officials highlighted the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the education system as schools seek to catch up and reverse the learning loss suffered.

Minister of Education Glenys Hanna-Martin and Acting Director of Education Dominique Russell spoke today of various intervention methods being used, including special education assessments.

Photo of Candia Dames Candia Dames Send an email August 30, 2023
0 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of Candia Dames

Candia Dames

Candia Dames is the executive editor of The Nassau Guardian.

Related Articles

Man attempts to ‘abduct’ toddler

August 30, 2023

‘Bahamas behind on key women’s issues’

August 30, 2023

Dengue cases continue to rise, minister says

August 30, 2023

Man sentenced to 15 months for illegal gun possession 

August 30, 2023
Back to top button