Students in young chef culinary competition awarded  

Tashae Brown, Santone M. Pugh, Timberly Morley and Elvinique Rolle are the 28th and 29th Bahamas Young Chef Culinary Competition winners. They were praised for the versatility of their dishes, knife skills, kitchen etiquette, time management and use of indigenous Bahamian ingredients.

Brown, of North Eleuthera, is the national junior division winner for 2020.

Pugh, a student at Doris Johnson, is the national senior division winner for 2020.

Morley, a student at Preston Albury, is the national junior school division winner for 2021; and Elvinique Rolle, Inagua All Age School, is the regional senior school division winner for 2021.

Brown and Pugh won the 28th junior contest for which the theme was “Preserving Our Heritage: Exploring Bahamian Gastronomy and Tourism”. Morley and Rolle won the 29th senior contest for which the theme was “Bahamian Culinary Resilience: Going Back to Our Roots”.

The public and private school finalists received their certificates, medals, trophies and cash scholarship awards at the recent award ceremony held at C.C. Sweeting Senior High School.

The annual event, which was live-streamed for the first time this year, is sponsored by the Ministry of Education (MOE) along with Robin Hood Flour and Mahatma Rice, and is designed to showcase the knowledge and craftsmanship of family and consumer science students around the country.

The contest challenged students to use any Mahatma Rice and Robin Hood Flour products to prepare a dish and dessert based on the themes.

Chief judge, Chef Gerald Rolle, said he enjoyed viewing the participants virtually.

“They were confident, organized, excellent managers of time and displayed great communication skills throughout the competition,” said Rolle.

Judging with Rolle were chefs Debbie Wheeler, Theodore Burrows, Hazel Rolle, Clement Williams, Emmanuel Gibson, Addiemae Farrington, Tevin Kemp, Eldred Saunders, Joel Johnson, Celeste Smith, Michael Adderley, Jimmy Dean, Jamal Small, Mario Adderley and Antonio Williams.

Rolle thanked the coaches for their dedication and implored them to adopt new and innovative training and food preparation learning methods which can be enhanced through the virtual platform.

He also encouraged them to make connections with local chefs, farmers and industry partners within their communities to assist with the development of the program.

“It is my dream, that young chef will highlight basic training in the profession of cooks/chefs to develop an international understanding of training in the gastronomic sector. We need to implement in the national level curriculum what the labor market demands on an international level.”

He urged the education ministry and stakeholders to invest in students by supplying the necessary tools and equipment required to sustain the program.

“Let’s partner together as educators, sponsors, students, and parents,” said Rolle. “It is my dream to see the use of all Bahamian food items being infused in cooking throughout the hospitality industry and create a unit where we could develop future master chefs from this outlet.”

Sharon Poitier, Education Curriculum Division deputy director, urged all involved to continue to build bridges and strengthen partnerships, so that students become 21st century citizens.

“These events focus on deepening the students’ knowledge of family and consumer science education, in particular the food and nutrition and hospitality and tourism studies programs.

“Original recipes are created and tested, new culinary techniques are applied to indigenous foods; parents, students, teachers, and professional chefs all work hand in hand during the three phases of this exercise. This is a fine example of the bridges built and the strength of partnerships which we in the Ministry of Education and Technical and Vocational Training foster in our quest to provide quality education, so that all of our students become self-actualized and can compete successfully in the global village,” said Poitier.

Raquel Turnquest, education officer, Family and Consumer Science Education Unit, said the hybrid format meant that they did not have to bring students and coaches into New Providence from the Family Islands for a week, as was done in the past. And that the format also allowed them to extend the culinary conference to the entire country.

“Every family and consumer science student throughout the country was able to tune in. That in itself is a blessing. There is a silver lining here that we need to look at. In the midst of all this, we have been forced to use technology in a way that we have never done before,” said Turnquest.

“To every family and consumer science student, whether we are virtual, face to face, blended, hybrid, or someone is sending hard copies to you – do your work, put in the time, study – it’s your future,” she said.

National Junior Division 2020 competition results

1st – Tashae Brown, North Eleuthera

2nd – Latavia Joseph, San Salvador

3rd – Donae Gibson, Sister Mary Patricia

Regional Senior High Division 2020 competition results

1st – Santone M. Pugh, Doris Johnson

2nd – Joyful Brown, LN Coakley

3rd – Mia D. Adderley, Doris Johnson

Ranking for 29th competition

National Junior Division 2021

1st – Timberly Morley, Preston Albury

2nd – Omega Brown, Inagua All Age School

3rd – Racheal Newton, Huntley Christie

4th – Lamont Missick, H.O. Nash

5th – Brianna Butterfield, Kingsway Academy

6th – Gerardo Annacius, Anatol Rodgers

Regional Senior High Division 2021

1st – Elvinique Rolle, Inagua All Age School

2nd – Kristen Ingraham, Preston Albury

3rd – Sia Wright, Akhepran International

4th – Reniah White, Jack Hayward

5th – Faith Thompson, North Andros

6th – Alisah Dixon, Bahamas Academy

7th – Shadon Bain, Kingsway Academy

8th – Trevonia Tinker, San Salvador

9th – Dellanique Johnson, RN Gomez

10th – Cassandra Blatch, LN Coakley

11th – Hope Leslie, South Andros