Students need literacy, numeracy intervention,  official reveals

An assessment of the learning loss suffered by students across The Bahamas during the COVID-19 pandemic has revealed that a significant number of students need literacy and numeracy interventions, Acting Director of Education Dominique McCartney-Russell said.

The assessment of public school students from pre-primary to grade 12 in 149 schools, conducted by Renaissance Learning Inc., a United States (US)-based company, is still ongoing, she said during a Ministry of Education town hall meeting last Thursday night.

“To date, 9,000 students have been assessed using the Renaissance Early Literacy test and 26,000 have taken the reading assessment and the math assessment,” McCartney-Russell said.

“Due to connectivity issues and limited devices, some of our schools are still conducting the first round of testing.

“The results reveal that a significant [number] of our students need literacy and numeracy interventions.

“Renaissance has provided individual, small-group, and whole-class strategies and lesson plans to assist in the remediation of knowledge and skills gaps.

“They are also providing training for district and school leaders and teachers. We expect the first round of testing will be completed soon.”

Schools in The Bahamas adopted virtual learning after The Bahamas was hit with the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

McCartney-Russell said the average district attendance of students on New Providence at that time was “a mere 54 percent”. Many of the students, she said, could not or did not access the virtual platform for a variety of reasons.

When face-to-face classes resumed, it was clear that there were gaps in what students should know and what they knew, she said.

Teachers and school leaders observed knowledge gaps, skills gaps, motivation gaps, and environmental gaps and called for intervention, the acting director noted.

“Utilizing a standardized diagnostic assessment was key to assisting us with the provision of intervention strategies,” she said.

“Applying one standardized test for all students, a test that meets them where they are, provides us with fair and valid data that allows us to improve the educational experiences of our children.

“We gain a more accurate picture of what students know and can do and what they do not know or cannot do.

“In the past, each school utilized different instruments to diagnose learning deficiencies. The results were not always equal across the archipelago because the assessments measured different things. Therefore, making informed decisions was quite difficult. In fact, it was like comparing apples and oranges causing hasty generalizations and giving erroneous information.”

McCartney-Russell said the ministry is committed to closing those learning gaps.

Minister of Education Glenys Hanna-Martin stressed that students must attend school every day.

“We are living in very challenging times for many young people,” she said.

“We understand that learning recovery is not a one-size-fits-all solution.

“Every student has unique needs and challenges, and we are committed to providing tailored solutions that meet individual needs.

“However, I cannot stress enough that in order for this to be effective, all students must attend school on a daily basis.

“As we continue this informational session, I urge each of you to encourage your peers, parents, teachers, or students to promote the attendance of school every day, and to be prepared and enthusiastic about the learning recovery process that has already begun.”

A 2022 World Bank-UNICEF report, “Two Years After: Saving a Generation”, found that about four in five sixth graders in Latin America and the Caribbean are expected to lack basic reading comprehension proficiency.

It found that learning losses “could cost today’s students in the region a 12 percent decrease in lifetime earnings”.

It said the region “suffered a triple curse” with the impact on the healthcare system, the economy and education.

“In other words, the outbreak of the coronavirus widened existing gaps in access to high-quality education, teachers, and schools between students with resources – those with access to internet, a computer at home, and a school that could quickly implement virtual education through online platforms – and more vulnerable students – those that did not have access to internet, nor a computer at home or a school that could deliver virtual learning,” said World Bank Vice President for LAC Carlos Felipe Jaramillo.

“This brought about a new segregation pattern, leading to a crisis within a crisis.”