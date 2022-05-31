Study: Travel this summer could top pre-pandemic levels

A study conducted by Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) and the University of Florida’s Agency at UF shows travel this summer could top pre-pandemic levels, a CCL statement on the study revealed.

According to the statement, pent-up demand for travel is at an all-time high, while confidence in travel has increased 58 percent since the start of the year.

“About 63 percent of mentions expressed optimism about the changing travel landscape for 2022,” the statement said.

Director of the Eric Friedheim Tourism Institute and Chair of the Department of Tourism, Hospitality and Event Management at the University of Florida Dr. Rachel Fu concluded from the study that “many indicators point to a 2022 summer travel season that will meet and exceed pre-pandemic levels, as vacationers feel more eager than ever to reclaim the opportunities for memory-making that only travel provides”.

The CCL statement explained that a social listening study traced “21.3 million online uses of key travel terms” and determined that travelers are no longer concerned about where they go as much as who they go with. It also found that one in ten mentions about summer vacation included hints about visiting a tropical, sunny or beach location away from their homes.

“What we perceived anecdotally has been confirmed by a dive into the language that Americans are using around travel,” Fu said in the statement.

“Americans’ ideal destination for summer travel can now best be summed up as “anywhere and everywhere”, with few expressing enthusiasm for specific locations, and instead committing to bringing besties, significant others and family along to … wherever.”

The statement added, “Americans are now longing for an ‘awaycation’ as well, which to them means anywhere outside of their home, as opposed to a ‘staycation’, a term that had been wildly used for the past two years but has dropped significantly since 2020 and 41 percent year over year.”

President of Carnival Cruise Line Christine Duffy said Carnival is aptly equipped to satisfy the findings in the study.

“On a Carnival cruise, we take care of all of the details – transportation, dining, entertainment and much more – so that our guests can focus on what’s really important, quality time with those they love,” said Duffy.

“From bucket list vacations and long weekend getaways to milestone celebrations and multi-generational reunions, our cruises are about creating memorable vacations together.”