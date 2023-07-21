Style and fashion take center stage

“Things Bahamian” was the inspiration for designers who showed in Baha Mar Casino’s Island Luxury Fashion Show which celebrated the 50th Independence of The Bahamas.

Kedar Clarke’s “Kedar In Style” kicked off the showcase with his apt Flamant (which means flaming) Rose 10-piece collection inspired by the many colors and shades of pink in the national bird – the flamingo.

Clarke opted for his signature prints – he loves using brocades – and showcased his signature suiting cut. Making use of silk fabric, his pieces moved and flowed.

He opened with a silk loungewear piece before he transitioned to a vest, which allowed him to showcase his signature suiting cut. His showstopper featured a Pucci design in his signature cut with a cutout back in a fabric that incorporated every shade of pink, which he topped off with a hat to make it edgy and cool.

“My goal was to show people that we can have really flamboyant pieces that are wearable and that you can connect to. People love to see things that are wearable,” said Clarke, who had his pieces showcased in the Baha Mar show for the first time.

“If you’re going to go bold with it, go bold. Our national bird stands out, and I wanted to ensure my pieces stood out. I didn’t want to be so cliché with everything around independence.”

Theodore Sealy, under his “Theodore Elyett” design name, took to the runway with “Zephyr: Bahamian Opulence”, which was a celebration of all things Bahamian.

He paid homage to the vibrant colors that are evident in things like the Bahamian sunrise and sunset and all its beautiful hues – the blues and oranges, and everything that speaks to what people love about The Bahamas and what Bahamians love about their country.

He encapsulated that in eight pieces that graced the runway in his second showing at the event.

“It feels really good to participate in this show. This is my second time participating, especially being able to celebrate the 50th anniversary of independence, I wanted to celebrate everything that’s beautiful about The Bahamas,” said Elyett. “When you think about the islands of The Bahamas, you think about the sunrise, the sunset – so you had the beautiful oranges, blues … the hues – everything that speaks to what people love about The Bahamas, what we love about The Bahamas. That’s what my collection encapsulates.”

Apryl Burrows’ “Apryl Jasmine Design” brand showcased 10 pieces that again took inspiration from her Bahamian surroundings.

David Rolle, under the House of Raphelita brand, brought Bay Street to life with eight pieces. He also showcased for Harl Taylor Bags, with five pieces for Forever Harl Taylor.

Bahamian Fashion Then & Now was put forward by Ckye’s Hat Design with nine head-topping pieces showcased.

Anthia Butler, vice president, special events and promotions, Baha Mar, said the Island Luxury Fashion Show was their way of showcasing another side of art in the line of fashion.

“It’s important to showcase that The Bahamas and our residents are so talented in a number of different areas,” said Butler.

“We dominate on the world scene in academics, in athletics, in the political arena, in the entertainment world, in sports, so to be able to showcase the fashion side of it is really special.”

Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival came alive on the runway with nine pieces presented by the Masqueraders group. Stazzie Appleyard’s vocals and Aaron Burrows’ drumming brought the entertainment to the show.