Style over substance vs. substance over style

“Nightmare Alley” (US Rated R)

Cast: Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara, Toni Collette

Genre: Thriller/Drama

Where to watch: In Theaters/ HBO Max/Hulu

Dwight’s Rating: 3 STARS

Released just days before Christmas last year, this one could have been called “The Nightmare Before Christmas” – had that name not already been taken.

A celebration of film noir, this is the second theatrical production based on the 1946 novel of the same name, delving into the seedy underworld of “show business” – mainly traveling carnival shows.

So, what a curious time to release the exceptionally dark “Nightmare Alley”! And perhaps being released during what’s supposed to be the happiest time of the year – and possibly, more significantly, being released on the same day as the now billion-dollar blockbuster “Spider-Man: No Way Home” – is what doomed “Nightmare Alley” to being a box-office flop. To this date, it’s barely made over half its estimated $60 million budget.

That may be surprising to some, seeing as it’s blessed with a distinguished pedigree, with its all-star cast, and having been directed and co-written by Oscar-winner Guillermo del Toro (“The Shape of Water”). But there are likely some other issues at play.

In 1940s New York, down-on-his-luck Stanton Carlisle (Bradley Cooper) endears himself to a clairvoyant (Toni Collette) and her mentalist husband (David Strathairn) at a traveling carnival. Using newly acquired knowledge, Carlisle crafts a golden ticket to success by swindling the elite and wealthy. Hoping for a big score, he soon hatches a scheme to con a dangerous tycoon (Richard Jenkins) with help from a mysterious psychiatrist (Cate Blanchett) who might be his most formidable opponent yet.

In addition to the detailed plot synopsis, you’ll notice the names of the impressive cast. These are all Oscar nominees (Cooper, Collette, Strathairn, Jenkins) or winners (Blanchett). Plus, we’ve got two-time Oscar nominee Rooney Mara, four-time nominee Willem Dafoe, and Mary Steenburgen, Rob Perlman, and many more character actors whom you’re sure to recognize.

And the performances are certainly commendable all around, particularly Cooper and a mesmerizing Blanchett.

Unfortunately, all these magical elements don’t entirely come together cohesively, and the picture seems a little unfocused. In order to maintain some of the elements of surprise, some dots are left unconnected until the very end. While that often is a trait of film noir, it results in the feeling we’re watching two or even three different movies in one.

While that sounds problematic, there are other aspects of “Nightmare Alley” that make this a must-see movie! If you have dreams of becoming a filmmaker, or are involved in the arts, love art, adore eye-candy, fascinated by movie lighting, nostalgic for anything early 20th century, an aesthete or sybarite (and especially if you know the meaning of those words), then you simply have to see this movie.

This is a feast for the senses, particularly the eyes – even if it at times gets quite gruesome. It’s visually stunning, with unbelievable attention to even the tiniest details, with elaborate production and costume design.

At the Oscar nominations last week, the film was recognized with nominations in those very areas – costume design and production design – along with cinematography and even Best Picture, for four nods in total.

So, despite its challenges, “Nightmare Alley”, as an apparent piece of art for art’s sake – and to see Blanchett channel in an otherworldly manner every single femme fatale ever to grace the silver screen – demands your attention.

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye” (US Rated PG-13)

Cast: Jessica Chastain, Andrew Garfield, Cherry Jones, Vincent D’Onofrio

Genre: Biography, Drama

Where to watch: In Theaters/ HBO Max

Dwight’s Rating: 2.5 STARS

If “Nightmare Alley” is more style over substance, consider “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” the polar opposite. It’s the film equivalent to the gaudy and garish makeup that became a defining feature of its eponymous subject.

This picture is as unpolished as a made-for-TV-movie from the 1980s. But who cares? Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield are here to save the day!

In the 1970s, Tammy Faye Bakker and her husband, Jim, rise from humble beginnings to create the world’s largest religious broadcasting network and theme park. Tammy Faye becomes legendary for her indelible eyelashes, her idiosyncratic singing, and her eagerness to embrace people from all walks of life. However, financial improprieties, scheming rivals and a scandal soon threaten to topple their carefully constructed empire.

Whether or not you’re familiar with the rise and fall of the Bakkers and PTL, you’ll find the general storyline here interesting and entertaining, even if it seems the film is intentionally trying to be unsophisticated and even slightly goofy in the way the story progresses.

It doesn’t seem to matter though, as this style (or lack thereof) allows the two leads to get all the attention they deserve.

Garfield is fantastic, and continues to prove he is truly one of the best actors around today. But the light shines brightest on Chastain, who just earned her third Oscar nomination last week for this role.

You’ll feel you’re watching old clips of Tammy Faye every time you look at Chastain, who brings such warmth, depth and compassion to the role, that it’s hard to see this as anything other than a great tragedy.

Chastain definitely delivers one of the best acting performances of 2021, and makes all the flaws with “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” seem like nothing but just a bit of excessive makeup.



• Dwight Strachan is the host/producer of “Morning Blend” on Guardian Radio and station manager. He is a television producer and writer, and an avid TV history and film buff. Email dwight@nasguard.com and follow him on twitter @morningblend969.