Substantial upgrades planned for Sandals Emerald Bay

Sandals does not plan to build one of its family-friendly Beaches brand resorts on Great Exuma at this time, Sandals Resorts International Executive Chairman Adam Stewart told Guardian Business, adding that Sandals Emerald Bay resort on Great Exuma will receive renovations amounting to a “substantial investment” over the next two years.

Stewart, who spoke to this paper following the reopening of Sandals Royal Bahamian resort last week on Friday, said now that renovations at Royal Bahamian are complete and the resort has reopened, focus can be placed on making substantial upgrades to the Emerald Bay property.

According to Stewart, like Royal Bahamian, Emerald Bay will be outfitted with more pools and private bungalows.

There were hopes that Sandals would invest in a Beaches property next door to Emerald Bay where it owns acreage, but Stewart said while the idea remains on the drawing board, it is not an imminent project for the company.

“It’s something that at the right time we would love to see happen,” said Stewart.

The company is investing in new Beaches properties in Jamaica.

Stewart explained that increasing the luxury-included infrastructure at Emerald Bay is part of the company’s understanding of what its guests want more of.

“Emerald Bay is going to get quite a substantial investment over the next 24 months. Many things will be similar to what we’ve done at Royal Bahamian,” he said.

“The new traveler is leaning more into what Sandals has done for 40 years. Our brand promise has been about exclusivity and services and so we’ve been social distancing because of how low density our product is long, long ago.

“Sandals has not materially changed our business model really in any which way, shape or form. We’ve always had the most exclusive suites in the all-inclusive sector of any brand anywhere in the world and we’re just doing that more and more.

“Of course, today’s customer is more conscientious of who’s around them and their own space and Sandals has focused on that as a core brand value. Hence, Emerald Bay is on 500 acres in Exuma.”

He said the company’s ultra-exclusive, private island Fowl Cay is also expected to undergo renovations by the end of 2022.

Stewart said Sandals has rebounded better than any hospitality enterprise since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.