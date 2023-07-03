Summer internship of a lifetime banked

Dariq Chase has banked the summer internship opportunity of a lifetime with a global leader in financial services. He snagged a six-week internship in New York City with JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Chase, a 2021 $60,000 Merit Scholarship recipient, who has completed his sophomore year at St. John’s University, Minnesota, is a participant in the Advancing Black Pathways (ABP) Fellowship Program which offers a six-week, paid, full-time summer fellowship in select JPMorgan Chase offices.

The ABP Fellowship Program seeks sophomore students, including, without limitation, Black students, who are interested in exploring career opportunities at JPMorgan Chase. Participants they look for are dynamic individuals from diverse backgrounds and perspectives to help them grow and position their business for the future.

“The experience has been very rewarding [and] an amazing introduction into the corporate world and the amount of work that goes into running and being a part of a major corporation with such global reach as JP Morgan Chase [& Co].”

Chase, whose program concludes August 5, said the experience isn’t what he thought it would be – but in a good way.

“I was facing a lot of anxiety before traveling to New York City, but it’s been a relatively relaxed environment. We’re constantly reminded that we deserve to be here, and of our responsibilities. However, we also have many opportunities to connect with others in the program and the firm,” he said.

“This is an excellent opportunity whether or not this is for me, because I do have some concerns about the fit and whether or not this will be something that fulfills me,” said Chase of the internship.

“JPMorgan has told us that although this is a space to assess our abilities, they also want us to assess whether this is a good fit for us. So, I think this will be a good chance to see if finance is something that I really want to do. Regardless, I think this is a great opportunity.”

He is being paid handsomely. In addition to his hourly wage, Chase received a $2,500 signing bonus which he said pretty much covered his rent. He had to find his own housing and flight to the city.

The internship is the result of an online journey Chase began two years ago while he was in his senior year at Aquinas College and looking for a program that would help him advance professionally.

“I was very interested in accounting and financial modeling, so my online search began with those subjects. This search led to findings about investment banking and then eventually my discovery of the Forage program.”

Forage allows people to explore careers and prepare for jobs with free job simulations designed by employers.

“The program offered a number of different virtual internships from top companies. I was attracted to the rate of students that got hired and became determined to complete the program. I signed up and started the investment banking virtual internship program with JPMorgan. I did not finish the program because honestly it was above my head. I got stuck when I had to produce a discounted cash flow analysis model. I was given the option of the basic version or advanced version of the investment banking program. The instructions advised that if you try the advanced and get stuck, then you should proceed to the basic. I attempted the advanced version and did not know what I was doing, so I was kind of discouraged and I stopped.”

In January, Chase said he found himself searching for a challenge, again, and remembered the Forage program. He made the decision to finish it.

“About a month after finishing the program, I received an email from the head of student success at the Forage. He told me that my work stood out and that it was very high quality. He added that only 0.1% of participants received this sort of email. He also told me that he thought that I should apply to JPMorgan and that he would add my name to the student hire recommendation list for JPMorgan. I informed the gentleman that I did not have a lot of financial experience on my résumé; he told me that that was fine and, with that, I applied.”

Chase then had to participate in two rounds of interviews before he got the call offering him the summer internship.

His first interview was akin to an artificial intelligence interview. He was given a question to which he had to respond via video.

The second round involved face-to-face interviews. At that time, COVID regulations were being enforced and the interview was conducted via Zoom.

Once he made it past that stage, he progressed to Super Day and had to participate in two interviews, one in the morning and one in the evening. In his early interview, he found himself answering technical questions; the afternoon interviewer focused on fit with the company.

“A few weeks after the interviews, I received a call and they told me that JPMorgan was extending me an internship offer for this summer.”

Chase hopes to do well during this internship, so that he can be offered a junior year internship, which if he does well at, he would be eligible to receive a full-time offer upon graduation.

His advice to his peers, particularly young men, is to not give up.

“Everything is out there for you. No matter what you are good at, the world is your oyster and it is what you make of it. There are a host of opportunities in the world for young people and the internet has literally brought it to our fingertips.”

He encourages anyone interested in anything to do their research to find out what it is they have to do to get where they need to be.

Chase said making a life plan is also important.

“I am not saying 10 years into the future I am going to do this or that and then be upset it doesn’t work. What I am saying is have a general idea of where you want to end up, where you want to go in this field. If your goal is to build generational wealth, research how. If your goal is to have a career where you get to see your kids all the time and have a great family life – look at how to achieve that. This approach I think a lot of us do not consider and then when we graduate, we get inundated with a lot of stuff and having to make instant decisions. Also, remember that you still have time and the way the world is you can find anything at any time. You can be 50 years old and start a new career. The key is being willing to learn and to expand opportunities for yourself.”

Chase also credits the administrators and staff at his high school alma mater for encouraging him and his peers to seize opportunities.

“Many of my Aquinas teachers have motivated me and a number of my friends to push ourselves to places we did not think we could go. Our teachers told us to get out of our own way, believe in ourselves and don’t ever impose limitations on ourselves. I remember one of my Aquinas teachers sharing a quote, ‘Shoot for the moon and, if you miss, you will land among the stars.’ Aquinas definitely played a great role in my success.”

Then, there was the fact that he was in a competitive class with friends that he said drove him to be the best version of himself and to always look for opportunities.