Funeral Service for the Late SUNETTA DELCINA PRATT age 75 years of #52 Abaco Drive, Hawksbill, Grand Bahama will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Upper Zion Baptist Church, Pinder’s Point, Grand Bahama. Officiating will be Pastor Peter Pinder MDiv. J. P., assisted by Rev. Fenton Russell. Cremation will follow.

She was predeceased by her parents: Deacon George Alexander and Chole Anna Fergueson; brothers: Clifton Bevans, Val and Hubert Ferguson; sister: Shirley Sybil Ferguson.

Left behind to cherish fond memories of her husband: Samuel T. Pratt Sr.; sons: Alexander, Samuel Jr. and Michael Pratt; daughter: Michelle (Gregory) Pratt-Dorilas; adopted children: Theresa (Anthony) Salmon, Yvonne Smith J.P., Stephanie Ferguson and Emmanuel (Rochann) Wallace; sisters: Patsy Mott, Dianna Williams, Majorie Ferguson and Lindell Pinder; brother: Carl Ferguson; sisters-in-law: Emily Ferguson, Leonie Lightbourne, Isula Hamilton, Velma, Menvella, Princess and Willamette Pratt; aunts-in-law: Remilda Feaster; Annamae (Roy) Stubbs, Erimelda Simmons and Christine Delancy grandsons: Harold Thompson Jr., Darshiel Sr., Tvaugh and Joshua Pratt; granddaughters; Glenneisha Reckley, Raché (Matthian) Walkins, Shandeanna (Benjamin) and Alexandria Pratt; adopted grandchildren: Malinda (Kevin) Cherfils, Gabriel McKenzie and Jeffrey S. Miller Jr.; great grandchildren: Isyss Reckley, Darshiel Pratt Jr., Bailey Miller, Bella and Alahni Shepherd; nieces: Maxine (Basil) McHardy, Madeline (Sydney) Stubbs, Viola (George) Missick, Mary (Leroy) Glinton, Evangline Lockhart, Patricia (Ambrose) Gibson, Rubyann Pinder, Sylvia Johnson, Emity Ferguson, Jacqueline, Katherine, and Mandrell Williams, Theresa (Anthony) Salmon, Olivia and Ismae Sturrup, Yvette (Marcello) Dean, Sarah (Barry) Swain, Bernice (Edwin) Cooper, Kim (Lennox) Fyne, Karen Ferguson, Deborah Ferguson-Higgs (of Florida), Charlotte Ferguson-Jackson (of Florida), Greta Ferguson-Wilson (of Florida) Elizabeth Bevans, Donnalee Bradshaw, Amanda Robinson and Gloria Adu (of Denver, Colorado); nephews: Kirklin and Morris Henderson Williams Alexander, Greg (Lisa), Steve, Carven (Nadia), Carl (Iona), Andrew (Sabrina) and Warren Ferguson, Samuel Pinder Jr., Marvin and Sylvano Williams, Elvis (Dee) Cooper and Greg Pinder, Omar and Desi (Derrilen) Sturrup; close friends: Sybil Dean, Mayble Darling, Mayble Swann, Lisa Higgs and Pauline Smith; and a host of other relatives and friends including: Mr. and Mrs. Higgs and Family, Jennifer Knowles, The Lotmore Family, The Lewis Family, The Reckley Family, The Smith Family. Maxzine Burrows, Olive Rigby, Anastacia Knowles. The Stubbs Family, The Delancy Family, The Pratt Family, Rev Peter and Sis. Joycelyn Pinder and The Zion Baptist Church Freeport Family, Emmanuel Baptist Church Family, Princess Margaret Hospital Oncology Department, Nassau Cancer Society, Ebenezer Baptist Church Family, The Rand Memorial Staff, The Hawksbill Clinic Staff, The Entire Hawksbill Community, The entire Sweeting’s Cay Community and The Progressive Liberal Party.

Viewing will be held at Caravel Zion Baptist Church, Settler’s Way, Freeport on Friday, December 17, 2031 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.