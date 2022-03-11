Suns back in the playoffs

Bahamian DeAndre Ayton and the Phoenix Suns can strike one more item off their laundry list of goals for the season as they became the first team in the National Basketball Association (NBA) to clinch a playoff spot this season. They did it in grand fashion, blowing out the leader in the Eastern Conference, Miami Heat, on the road on Wednesday night.

The Suns convincingly won the battle of conference leaders, 111-90, to improve to a league’s best 53-13 win/loss record on the season. The win at the FTX Arena in Miami, Florida, also signifies that they are now the best road team in the league with a 25-6 road record. Also, they ended a three-game road trip with a 2-1 record. The Suns have an eight-and-a-half game lead over the Memphis Grizzlies (45-22) and are nine games ahead of Golden State Warriors and the Heat, both 44-22.

The Suns got the last say against the Heat this season, unless they meet in the NBA Finals. The Heat beat them 123-100 on their home court, at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona, in early January. That loss interrupted what would have been a 15-game winning streak. With the win on Tuesday night over the Heat, the Suns have beaten all of the teams in the league this season at least once. It was the first time they accomplished this feat since the 2006-2007 season.

Ayton was a huge part of the victory on Wednesday night, battling Heat center Bam Adebayo down low. The Bahamian ended the night with his second consecutive double-double – 19 points on a sizzling 9-for-10 shooting from the field and he added 10 rebounds.

Leading the way for the Suns in this game was guard Devin Booker with 23 points. He returned from a four-game absence after being placed in the league’s heath and safety protocols. Leading the way for the Heat was Duncan Robinson with 22 points who stepped in the absence of Heat’s leader Jimmy Butler.

The Heat came out the gate swinging as they were converting their shots and had 25 points with just over six minutes to go in the first quarter. They led 25-14 at that point.

Showing their resilience, the Sun battled back, ending the quarter ahead 29-27. It remained a two-point lead in favor of the Suns at the half as they were up 57-55, setting up a competitive second half.

It was the Suns’ defense that showed up in the third quarter. The defense didn’t show itself on forced turnovers but rather on communication and in closing on shooters. In that quarter, the Suns held the Heat to just 29.2 percent shooting from the field (7-for-24), including 1-for-8 from deep. This came after the Heat went 8-for-18 from deep in the first half.

The Suns finished the quarter shooting 51.9 percent from the field (14-for-27). It was the rebounding disparity that also made the big difference as the Suns had a whopping 17 rebounds in that quarter compared to the home team’s nine.

At the end of the third quarter, Ayton and the Suns held a comfortable 91-74. The Heat ran out of steam and the Suns went on to a comfortable win, clinching a playoff spot. The Suns ended up outscoring the Heat 54-35 in the second half – a testament of how they can dominate when they are locked in defensively.

The Suns finished the game with a 55-38 rebounding advantage.

After getting the day off yesterday, the Suns will head home to take on the Toronto Raptors (35-30) tonight. That game starts at 9 p.m.