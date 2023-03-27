Super Value installing solar to cut costs

Super Value Food stores is expected to install solar on all of its stores as it stares down a 60 percent increase in the cost of its electricity in the coming months, the company’s President Debra Symonette said Friday, adding that the “worst is yet to come” as it relates to energy prices.

Symonette, who made the remarks at the first annual Best Energy Bahamas Energy Expo, said the installation of solar panels on the roof of Super Value’s warehouse has saved the company $400,000 per year.

She explained that the company’s electricity costs currently account for seven percent of its total expenses.

“The retail grocery sector accounts for a substantial amount of electricity that’s used globally,” said Symonette.

“If you think of some of the items carried by a grocery store, you would understand why this is. Perishable items account for 50 percent or more of the items sold in grocery stores. These include meat, produce, dairy, frozen food, seafood, and cold cuts. What do all of these products require? Refrigeration.”

She added: “Refrigeration results in higher energy costs, but it is critical for preserving food. Ideally, we want to maintain the quality and safety of the food with the least amount of energy.

“Energy consumption must be kept to a minimum if we are to maintain our profit margin. However, we do not only want a profitable store, we also want to help the environment. When we look at the big picture, we know that electricity is produced by fuel, and so an increase in fuel prices results in an increase in electricity prices. The retail food industry has certainly felt the effect of this reality recently, and we are well aware that the worst is yet to come.”

Symonette added that along with the increase in electricity costs that are coming due to Bahamas Power and Light’s sliding scale increase in the fuel charge, the retail industry is also being affected by the minimum wage increase, the increase in price control items, and an increase in rents.

She explained that given theses costs are out of the company’s control, costs have to be controlled along the energy front, especially if grocers do not want to pass increased costs on to their consumers.

“Believe me, we are trying our best not to pass these increases on to the customer,” Symonette said.

“And if we must, we try to keep it to a minimum. You’ll believe that there are a number of steps which are recommended that are currently being used by some of us in the industry, to combat what we call the energy challenge.”

According to Symonette, Super Value has changed display cases to those with doors to keep cool air in; insulated buildings to improve energy efficiency; installed energy efficient lighting; installed motion detection light switches; and is installing more solar, all in an effort to allay the high spend on energy.

She added that staff must also be sensitized about energy saving methods.

“Everyone must be on board if we are going to come out of this fight alive with the least possible damage,” Symonette said.