Supply chain issues delay Registrar General’s office move, says AG

The Registrar General’s Department’s (RGD) move to a new state-of-the-art location has been delayed by supply chain issues, though the data migration part of the project is moving into its industry testing phase, Attorney General Ryan Pinder said yesterday.

Pinder, who spoke to the media outside of Cabinet, said work is underway on the office move despite the delays. The department is moving into its new location on the ground floor of the Bahamas Financial Center, with special services of the department operating out of other floors.

Pinder said yesterday that while the physical move is underway, the transfer of the company registry to a new platform is being carefully planned to ensure the data transfer is accurate.

“We’re moving into the data migration phase of that. We have data on a number of different systems,” said Pinder.

“The data migration part of it is going to take some effort to be able to get the information correct, because you can’t have incorrect data, obviously.

“And some of that’s going to require checking back on the actual physical files and checking data because it’s coming from multiple sources.

“But all of that is certainly in train, and we look forward to a much improved customer experience with the company registry.”

Speaking to financial services professionals at STEP Bahamas’ (Society of Trust & Estate Practitioners) first conference back in March, Pinder said the registrar general’s pilot of the new company registry will allow the private sector to test the system and provide feedback on its operation and user experience.

He added that after adjustments are made to the portal, it will be opened to the private sector for new incorporations, while historical data is streamlined and migrated to the new system.