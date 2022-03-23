Survey details learning loss

Roughly half of the 499 households questioned in a recent survey by the government said there was at least one child in the home who did not attend virtual classes.

The Nassau Guardian obtained a copy of the report, “Survey of Infrequent and non-Users of the Learning Management System (LMS)”, which was conducted by the Department of Statistics for the Ministry of Education in February 2022.

“There were represented 363 children in the survey that did not use Learning Management System (LMS),” the report said.

Of that total, more students in pre-school to Grade 6, 235, did not use the LMS, than those in grades seven to 12, 128.

When asked why students were not using the LMS, respondents said that the “teachers used ZOOM (47 percent); their user ID and passwords did not work (21 percent); they were no longer attending public school (19 percent); the

teacher used Google Classroom (16 percent); they did not receive login information from the Ministry of Education (11 percent); or they had no internet service (seven percent)”.

Students said that when not attending classes, they were watching television (50 percent); watching videos on the internet (35 percent); sleeping (26 percent); playing with friends (23 percent); and playing video games (21 percent).

The 499 parents and guardians were randomly selected throughout the country to take part in the survey.

Of those surveyed, 370 people had a monthly income and 129 did not.

Of that total, 401 had an average annual household income of less than $20,000 per year. A total of 165 respondents had an annual household income of less than $5,000 per year.

Forty-eight percent of respondents had one child of school age and 30 percent had two children of school age in the household. Twenty-one percent had three or more children of school age.

The objective of the survey was to ascertain why the ministry’s LMS was “not fully utilized by the children that never logged on as well as those that only logged on once or twice a day”.

Last October, Director of Education Marcellus Taylor said that roughly 30 percent of students were not attending classes on the government’s online learning platform.

Public school students returned to classes on January 24 via hybrid learning. Schools were initially supposed to resume on January 11.

After the COVID-19 pandemic shut down almost every sector in the country in 2020, schools reopened virtually in October 2020 with the LMS program.

The government varied its approach to learning to include a mix of in-person and virtual classes.

Infrequent use

Fifty-nine percent of respondents said they had at least one child in the home who used the LMS.

“There were 369 children in the study that used LMS less than three times a day,” the survey said.

This indicates that those students were not logging on for the full school day.

The reasons for not logging back in to the LMS included: unable to sign in (47 percent); teacher does not always log on to the platform (26 percent); no internet at home (26 percent); no electricity (nine percent); misplaced computer device (seven percent); no one to help explain instruction (three percent); had to help siblings or other children in the home (two percent); or had to go to work (one percent).

Students instead watched television (53 percent), played video games (21 percent); watched videos on the internet (17 percent); slept (13 percent); played with friends (11 percent); or did housework (six percent).

The children who used the LMS less than three times a day had internet in the home that was affordable and on; had problems signing into the LMS; was using a device to attend classes; had affordable electricity that was on.

“However, 45 percent of these children either had some problems (37 percent) or a lot of problems (eight percent) signing into the internet service,” the survey said.

Minister of Education Glenys Hanna-Martin has lamented the level of learning loss caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are dealing with an unprecedented scenario of widespread learning loss among a majority of our students – not only those who didn’t show up for two years but also those who were sporadic in their appearances, those who experienced frequent technical issues, and those for whom digital-only learning was not an effective means of conveying knowledge,” she has said.

She added, “While the disruptions to learning must end, just reopening schools is not enough. Students need intensive support to recover lost education.

“Schools must also go beyond being places of learning to rebuild children’s mental and physical health, social development and nutrition.

“Children have lost basic numeracy and literacy skills. Globally, disruption to education has meant millions of children have significantly missed out on the academic learning they would have acquired if they had been in the classroom, with younger and more marginalized children facing the greatest loss.

“In low and middle-income countries, learning losses to school closures have left up to 70 percent of 10-year-olds unable to read or understand a simple text, up from 53 percent pre-pandemic.”