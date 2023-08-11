Funeral Announcement

Susan Marina Hanna Bethell, age 83 years, a resident of #19 Cowpen Road, Nassau, New Providence, and formerly of Blanket Sound, Andros, will be held at 10am, on Saturday, August 12th, 2023, at St. Margaret Anglican Church, Kemp Road, Nassau, New Providence.

Officiating will be Rev’d Fr. Dwight M. Bowe, Rev’d Fr. Colin Humesand other members of the Clergy. Interment will follow in The Eastern Cemetery, Shirley Street, Nassau, New Providence.

Susan was predeceased by her husband: David Johnathan Bethell; Grand Daughters: Takesa Bethell, Chardea Bethell.

She is survived by her Children: Beverley Bethell, Jeffrey (Elder Margareta) Bethell, Beryl (Rufus) Allen, Sandra (Archdeacon Kingsley) Knowles, Charles, Keith and Kevin (Aris) Bethell and Ava Bethell-Storr; Grandchildren: Santiba (Sarah) Delva, Sophia Hepburn, Jeffrey Bethell Jr.,Kimberley, Jerelle, Alexia, Chea, Kristen and Azaria Bethell, Alexia Bethell-Brown (Jamaal), Kandra and Kea Knowles, Alexander and Aiden Storr, Wade and Warren (Shay) Allen; Great grandchildren: Taja Delva, Bradesha Charlton, Tajah Forbes, Nicholas Stewart, Jai, Keithra, Keithron and Lyniquea Bethell , Star and Shiloh Brown; Sisters: EvangelistIdell Hanna, Linda Penn, Antionette Thompson; Brother: Neil Hanna; Sisters-in- law: Ena Stubbs and Ellen Gordon; Brothers-in-law: Lyn Penn, Theodore (Cynthia), Andrew (Beverly) and Paul Thompson; Nieces: Lisa and Leanna Carey, Stephanie Sweeting, Racquel Wright, Calverne Johnson, Tenesia Thompson, Teresa Cooper, Marsha Thompson, Allison Johnson, Ethnee Notttage, Edena Whitney, Shykel Wilchombe, Starsheema Smith, Cheere Thompson, Anishka, Tonya, Georgette and Sheniqua Gordon; Nephews: Oswald and Stephen Thompson, Marvin, Kevon, Jason, Lockley and Kirkwood Thompson, Riccardo Stubbs, Crandon Thompson, Theodore Thompson Jr. and Nat Thompson; Adopted Daughters: Noella Douglas (caregiver), Tina Rolle,Shevonn Stubbs-Bain and Teresa Evans; Adopted Sons: George Sweeting and Whitmore Fowler; God children: Ricardo Fountain, Davina Camacho, Tenesia Sweeting, Tameka Hart, Chavez Sawyer, Junior Newton and Michelle Miller; Special Friends: Gwen Brice, Joy Evans, Brenda Sawyer and Maureen Cartwright; and host of other relatives and Friends including but not limited to: George Sweeting and family, Ursula and Nick Forbes and Family, Vantlock Fowler and family, Anderson Storr and family, Whitmore Fowler and family, Marina Lee and family, Alice Rolle and family, Allans, Jennifer Ferguson and family, Taylors, Nutral Wilson and family, Rosenell and family, The Fountain, Dean, Bain, Saunders, Storr, Mackey, Munroe, Colebrook, Moxey, Daxon, Bootle, Hanna, Moxey, Wallace, McIntosh, Heasties, Tynes, Charmine Francis and family, Pedican, Russell, Thompson, Curry, Reckley, Duncnason, Deveaux, Dorsette, Sawyer, Oliver, Evangelist Constance Evans, Wilsons, Woodside, Edgecombe, Cedric Duvalier, Shannon Dean and family, McCarneys, Lee and Nottage families. Bacchus Rolle and family, St. Margaret’s Ursher Board, St. Margargaret’s Anglican Church, Golden Gates Community, Cowpen Road Community, Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre. Special Thanks to: Dr. Sean Knowles-E-man-u-well Medical Clinic, Nurse Timothy (Community nurse), Anns Town and South Beach Clinics, Fr. Dwight Bowe and Fr. Colin Humes and other Ministers of Religion.

Relatives and friends may pay their respects at Cedar Crest Funeral Home and Crematorium Limited, Robinson and Baillou Hill Roads, Friday, August 11th, 2023, from 12 noon to 5pm, and at the church on Saturday, from 9am until service time.