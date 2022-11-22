News

Suspect charged in recent murders

November 22, 2022
A 21-year-old accused of multiple murders yesterday claimed that police investigators ignored his alibi.

Machino McKenzie, of Rupert Dean Lane, is charged with the October 30 murders of Andrew Burrows and Lakeithra Stubbs and the attempted murders of Rickara Collie and Johnny Severe.

On the night in question, police said two gunmen opened fire on a group of people on Rockcrusher Road.

Just days later, on November 12, prosecutors say McKenzie shot Averyon Duncanson outside a bar in Chippingham.

McKenzie didn’t have to enter pleas to the charges when he appeared before Magistrate Samuel McKinney.

However, he told the court that he was at home when the incidents took place. He claimed that police said his relatives weren’t credible alibi witnesses.

McKenzie was refused bail and he is next due in court on February 2, 2023 for the presentation of a voluntary bill of indictment.

