Sweeting reveals agriculture ministry working on app

The Ministry of Agriculture, Marine Resources and Family Island Affairs is taking agriculture digital through an app currently in development, known as Agrix, that will improve collaboration between the myriad stakeholders that exist in the agriculture sector, a press statement from the the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) revealed, adding that Agriculture Minister Clay Sweeting revealed the existence of the app during an appearance on the Brazilian television show “Agro America”.

Guardian Business understands that the app has not been completed.

The statement explained that IICA partnered and the Ministry of Agriculture to develop the pilot project for the app.

“Sweeting introduced the Agrix app that is intended to enhance the exchange of information between farmers, extension officers and other stakeholders throughout the agricultural sector,” the statement noted.

Apart from discussing the efforts to modernize the agriculture sector in The Bahamas and partnerships with the Ministry of Tourism, Sweeting also discussed the impact climate change will have on the Bahamian economy.

“COP 26 was monumental from the various events hosted on the side, as well as the prime minister’s speech calling for action regarding safeguarding small island developing states such as The Bahamas,” said Sweeting.

He also explained that The Bahamas is ranked in the top 10 most vulnerable countries to climate change. Yet on a positive note, the air quality has been tested as the purest in the world.

“The Bahamas can do its part in assisting with climate change, holding larger countries accountable for contributions to the changes and ensuring that humane actions are taken to protect more vulnerable countries.”

According to the statement, The Bahamas is the first Caribbean country to join the Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate Change, which “seeks to create incentives and mechanisms for maximizing the impact of new investments toward an agriculture sector that is ready to face a changing climate”, according to the US Department of State.

IICA Representative Mari Stull said the institute supports the Ministry of Agriculture’s efforts.

“I was pleased we were able to highlight The Bahamas’ priorities in these areas internationally and applaud Minister Sweeting’s initiatives,” Stull said.

“Minister Sweeting’s interview on Brazil’s national TV show was well received and I believe the segment will be replayed again this week.”