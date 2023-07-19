Sweeting seeks update from BPL on Eleuthera power woes 

MP for Central and South Eleuthera Clay Sweeting said yesterday he was scheduled to meet with Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) officials yesterday to get clarification on when repairs will be made to generators on Eleuthera that have failed in recent days, leaving thousands of residents in darkness.

“I want to say that I sympathize with the constituents of Central, South, also North Eleuthera, [who have] experienced power outages over the past few weeks,” Sweeting told reporters

during a Cabinet press briefing.

“Currently, they are on a schedule, as they look to assess the issues there. I should be meeting with BPL today to get further clarification on what’s going on about this generation and when the repairs will happen.

“We’re working along with them. I also spoke to the minister of works and the permanent secretary at the Ministry of Works, who [are] assessing the situation. So, as soon as I could get some further information, hopefully today, on the status; I understand that it’s not just businesses, but you have old persons, you have infants. So, it affects everyone when power generation is an issue.”

Thousands of residents in North Eleuthera were plunged into darkness after the generator’s failure on Friday.

The generator that supplies Central and South Eleuthera in Rock Sound also went down due to an engine trip, but a team from BPL was able to fix the issue, a BPL spokesperson said.

A team of technicians flew to Eleuthera on Sunday to fix the issue at the Hatchet Bay power station, BPL said.

Residents of North Andros recently had to deal with load shedding after a fire destroyed BPL’s power station in that community.

BPL said it fully restored power to all customers in North Andros, although it had to address capacity issues in Central Andros as the North Andros station used to share load with Central Andros residents during periods of peak demand.