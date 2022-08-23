Sweetings Cay dredging project underway

After years of residents agitating for the widening of the Sweetings Cay harbor channel, dredging has finally begun, but some people have raised concerns.

The $370,888 contracted dredging project currently underway in East End involves maintenance of the route channel, at a distance of approximately 28,800 feet and a depth of 200 feet.

The work is being carried out by A & D Gaitors Equipment Rock and Sand and is scheduled to be completed at the end of September, according to a Ministry of Works official.

For decades, boaters traveling to Sweetings Cay have encountered challenges navigating at low tide.

Vessels are hampered and/or delayed when engines cannot be lowered to traverse the sandbar.

Successive governments have heard complaints from the island’s residents, especially parents with children attending school on the mainland, who make the boat trip, which takes up to half an hour, in addition to a one-hour bus ride.

A video has been circulating showing one of the company’s dredging machines digging sand near the Sweetings Cay dock. Some residents questioned whether the work was an approved project.

David Cox, a Ministry of Works engineer, explained that the project is maintenance dredging of the route between the McLean’s Town Dock and Sweetings Cay.

Cox said the initial contract had to be retendered.

“This contract was first awarded early in 2020, but it was canceled,” he said.

“After the second tender exercise, A & D Gaitors Equipment Rock and Sand was awarded the $370,888 contract to carry out the work.”

The project was expected to begin in 2020, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other delays, the work started early this year.

The scope of work includes dredging in front of the Sweetings Cay Dock and the critical points along the return route to McLean’s Town.

“I know when he started, he had to stop because of queries from residents and other officials,” said Cox, referring to the contractor.

“But he resumed work and we are expecting it to be completed within the next four weeks and have this behind us.”

East Grand Bahama Local Government representative Shervin Tate, one of the residents voicing concerns over the video, said while he is all for the mouth of the channel being dredged, his concern is that there was no announcement to inform the community.

“If that is what is happening, the channel being widened, that is great news for Sweetings Cay,” Tate said.

“It means that we will be able to accommodate bigger boats, and that is something we’ve wanted for years.”

Eleanor Tate, a long-time resident of Sweetings Cay, added, “This is a good thing for two reasons. In the case of an emergency and the tide is low, there is a problem getting to the mainland. Secondly, in bad weather, we have to take the long route instead of going along the shore.”

She noted that after Hurricane Dorian, not only were homes submerged in water, but crossing the channel became more challenging. “So, I think the dredging is needed,” she said.

However, Nakera Roberts, another resident, has concerns.

“First of all, I don’t understand what is going on with this dredging,” Roberts said.

She believes before the work began, officials should have spoken with residents.

“I felt they should have come into the community and let persons know what was going on, and what their intention was.”

Roberts has lived on the cay all her life and commutes daily to the mainland.

“As it is now, there is a bank out there and boaters are not familiar with the water,” she said.

“We can have a tragedy out there. Yes, the water is a little deeper now to get into and out, but I am not too pleased with it.”

Basil Tate, who has deep family ties in Sweetings Cay, agrees that the channel needs widening; however, he thinks additional work should have been included.

“There should be wider dredging in the creek,” he said. “They need to dredge around the dock and the mouth needs to be taken more west. If that does not happen, the sand will wash back into the creek.”

He said he shared those suggestions with Cox and hopes they will be carried out.

Questioned about the environmental permit approvals for the project, Cox said while he was not the person initially responsible for securing those documents, “Everything was sorted regarding that.”