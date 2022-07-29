Swimmers ready for action at the Commonwealth Games

The opening ceremony of the 22nd Commonwealth Games took place last night and competition officially gets underway today in Birmingham, England. The Bahamas will have some athletes in action today in swimming and triathlon.

In swimming, Lilly Higgs, Lamar Taylor, DaVante Carey, Rhanishka Gibbs, Katelyn Cabral, Zaylie-Elizabeth Thompson and Luke Kennedy Thompson will be in action at the Sandwell Aquatics Center today while Armando Moss will take part in the triathlon competition at Sutton Park.

This will be Higgs’ last meet for the summer. The veteran swimmer hits the pool in the 50 meters (m) breaststroke event today. National record holder in that event Higgs said she is excited for the competition to get underway.

“I’m excited to see how it goes. I’ve had more time to train long course meters as the summer has gone on which will benefit me in Birmingham. A season best time would be a great accomplishment here,” Higgs said.

Higgs’ only other individual race is the 100m breast.

Andy Loveitt and Travano McPhee are the two swimming coaches. Both have coached the swimmers at the junior national team level – CARIFTA in particular. McPhee said the team has adjusted to the time change after arriving on Tuesday morning. They were in the athlete’s village by Tuesday afternoon.

“Coaching these swimmers at the junior level years ago allows both the swimmer and coach to be familiar with each other at this stage of these swimmers’ career. They have a special routine that each of them are used to and follow, therefore, it makes my job as a coach smoother. Their experience at high level meets such as this, they know exactly what it takes to compete at this level and will execute best swims throughout a very long meet of six days,” McPhee said.

Cabral is on a senior team for the first time in her career and will swim in the 100m butterfly today. She said it is an incredible experience.

“The transition has been very smooth to a senior team,” Cabral said. “I am fortunate to have known my Commonwealth Games teammates for many years. My coaches have always had great expectations of me. I am looking for best times at this meet, but mainly I am hoping to make semifinals or finals for Team Bahamas.”

The 19-year-old will also be swimming the 50m fly, 50 and 200m back, and the 50m freestyle events.

Taylor has a busy schedule in Birmingham as he kicks off the meet swimming the 50m fly and the 100m back today, and will venture into other events later. He said that his preparation for the meet was great.

“I feel strong in and out of the water. My goal for the meet is to swim personal best times in most of my events. I have adjusted fine to England’s time zone and feel rested and energized,” Taylor stated.

After today, Taylor has the 50 and 100m free, and the 50m back events.

Carey will swim the same events that Taylor is swimming in today.

“Mentally, I think I am doing well. The first swim after traveling will be a little rough, but, hopefully, I will feel much better when I get the feel of the water. I expect to perform to the best of my ability even if it is not my personal best. I just want to come out the water knowing that I gave it my all,” Carey stated.

The McKendree University swimmer will also swim in the 50 and 200m back events.

Also swimming for The Bahamas are Izaak Bastian (50 and 100m breast), Rhanishka Gibbs (50 and 100m breast, and 50 and 100m free), Luke-Kennedy Thompson (200 and 400 free and 50m breast); and Zaylie-Elizabeth Thompson (100 and 200m free).

The games wraps up on Sunday August 7. The Bahamas has 28 athletes overall who will be participating in swimming, triathlon, athletics, cycling, wrestling, judo and boxing.