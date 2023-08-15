Grand Bahama News

Swimmers take to the ocean for Bernie Butler Swims

Swimmers return to shore after finishing the traditional 3K race. Sixty-five participants challenged themselves as they took on the John Bradley 5k, the traditional 3k, and the half-mile swims. Photo: Tristan Gibson

It’s great to see a Freeport tradition continuing. The Bernie Butler Open Water Swims was held on Saturday in its new format, with swim races in the morning and the after-event party and awards at the Grand Bahama Sailing Club in the late afternoon. On hand to congratulate the swimmers were a few of the original swim organizers who were honored at the event, too, including Harriet Lynch, Colin Rose, Jerry Coleburn and Joe Thompson.

Sixty-five swimmers finished the multiple races, which included the John Bradley 5k, the traditional 3k, the half-mile swims and a relay team swim, a new event the committee is trying out. The waters were only slightly choppy on the day and were great for the swims.

The 52-year-old race is gaining its traction back again in the community after Dorian and COVID downtime, and seems to be growing again. The races, which serve as the basis for the fundraiser to teach underprivileged children how to swim, raised a more significant amount this year. Hats off to the organizers for keeping this traditional race alive and well for Grand Bahama and to the community donors and sponsors.

