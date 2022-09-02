Swimming pigs tour wins big at World Travel Awards

Exuma Escapes, owned by Island Escapes Bahamas, is the leading tour operator in The Bahamas, according to the World Travel Awards, which bestowed the accolade on the company at a gala ceremony at Sandals Montego Bay on Wednesday.

Island Escapes Bahamas’ Director of Global Sales and Strategic Partnerships Dario McKinney told Guardian Business yesterday that the company was nominated for the same award last year, but executives could not take their eyes off of the business in the second year of COVID-19 to worry about an award nomination.

This year, they went for it, McKinney said.

“We were shortlisted [in 2021] but we did not engage as we were hardcore focused on keeping the company alive after being shut down for so long, and trying to retain most of our employees and contracts,” said McKinney.

“In 2022 we got the shortlist nominee notification again. This time we were ready.

“The email came in midsummer in the height of action letting us know we won! So, while we were working, our guests were voting.”

The Red Carpet Gala event took place in Montego Bay Jamaica at the Sandals Montego Bat resort, which was also a winner in the best resorts category.

The star studded event was attended by all of the top rated operators in the travel and tourism industry from major hotel chains to boutique resorts to airlines.

Jamaican Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett gave the opening welcome, while Tessane Chin and Marcia Griffith provided the entertainment.

McKinney said Exuma Escapes was born out of the swimming pigs craze and became one of the premier ways to ferry tourists to and from the popular attraction.

“When we began way back in 2014 we started out with just a vision of offering something different to our visitors,” he said.

“Many, many tourists at the time were flying into The Bahamas from all over the world looking for the swimming pigs, but coming to Nassau since it’s the capital and the most popular arrival point.

“… Visitors figured they would stay at the large resort and just take a quick boat ride for a half day nearby to see the pigs, only to realize upon arrival that they were some 89 nautical miles away.”

McKinney added: “So we began running daily mixed group trips from Nassau Harbour in a 28-foot speed boat. Just two guys in a tiny boat. Pretty much a dinghy.

“One particular summer — 2015 — we chartered up to eight local vessels per day to help take the load and still left persons on the dock begging to go.

“That’s when we knew we struck gold and it was the inception of a brand new sub-industry all on its own.”

He said he and the other executives were seen as crazy for their swimming pigs tour idea, but he said it has paid off.

While the COVID-19 pandemic put a damper on business, McKinney said things have begun to rebound.

“So here we are today behind recognized on a world stage for almost a decade of hard work and determination and we’re extremely happy to be here,” he said.