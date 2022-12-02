Death notice

For

Sybil Colebrooke,59

A resident of Pride Estates #2

Died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Friday 25th November,2022.

She is survived by her loving

4 Daughters: Mia Pierre, Shakara Colebrooke, Ebony Lockhart, Rodnika Davis. 3 Sons: Jimmy Maxenet, Akeem Justal, Markentino Colebrooke.7 Grandsons: Reeves Roberts, David Perez, Ellery Lockhart, Marcus Pierre, Landyn Lockhart, Tayden Fernander, Kaleb Rolle.5 Granddaughters: Tamia Perez, Cedrinae Cadet, Toyreanna Edden, Willow Silvera, Hope Pierre; Sons-in-law: Marc Pierre, and Ferlando Lockhart; 2 Brothers, 2 Sisters, 4 Nieces, 7 Nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends.

There will be a private service with the immediate family. A viewing will be held prior to this service for persons to pay their last respects.