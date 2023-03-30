Funeral Announcement

Sydney Lynn Nottage, age 66 years, a resident of #20 Lawrence Court, Yellow Elder Gardens, Nassau Bahamas, will be held at 11am, on Saturday, April 1st, 2023, at Southland Church of God, Soldier Road West, Nassau. Officiating will be Pastor Idez Stubbs. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Gardens, Gladstone Road.

She is predeceased by her Parents: Charles William Nottage and Elizabeth ‘Betty’ Nottage (nee Charlow); Son: Anthony Nathan Ferguson; Brother: Asa Nottage.

She is survived by her Children: Almira Mikara Cargill (Arnold) and Torry Ferguson (M’khel); Granddaughter: Khori Lynn Ferguson; Sister and Brother: Terry Nottage and Jared Nottage Sr.; Adopted Sister: Monique Lockhart; Nieces: Kennita and Kendece Saunders, Jalesa, Janeel and Jarell Nottage, Phylicia Knowles and Lanique Moss; Nephew: Jared Nottage Jr.; Grandnieces: Derrinae Williams, Gianna Kemp and Skylah Nortelus; Aunts: Cleomi Charlow and Shirley Lockhart; Uncle: George Charlow; Other relatives and friends including: Kenneth Saunders, Gentry Kemp and Family, The Cargill Family, The Carey Family, The Hanna Family, Ebony Nixon and Family, Adassa Pennerman and Family, Sharon Jackson and Family, D’ Angelo Charlton of Atlanta, Georgia, Jestina Rigby and Family, Andray, Anastacia, Abigail and Mia Charlow, Family of the late Theodore Charlow, Family of the late Olive Clarke, Andrea and Andrew Strachan and Familiy, Family of the late Margaret Williams, Family of the late Laverne Culmer, Family of the late Carl Charlow, Family of the late Glen Charlow, Bishop Harvey and Leila Cash and Family, Georgeann Charlow and Family, Family of the late Edith Rolle, Family of the late Sandra Cleare, Family of the late Shervin Fernander, Patrick Fernander and Family, Shirley Daniels and Family, Doris Fernander and Family, Erma Ifill and Family, Deborah Knowles and Family, The Honourable Philip M. Bethel and Family, Millard Bethel and Family, Alva Mingo and Family, Betty Carey and Family, Ophelia Ingraham and Family, Marilyn Sands and Family, Andrew Bethel and Family, Gregory Culmer and Family, Family of the late Kirk and Naomi Culmer, Wendy Collie, Family of the late Ernest Rutherford, Gordon and Julie Roberts and Family, Robert and Latisha Carey and Family, Family of late Lorenzo and Merrilyn Gilbert, Brent Lockhart and Family, Ingrid Lockhart, Natasha and Nicki Carey, Valerie Johnson, Barry Johnson and Family, Family of the late Tessa Vaughn, Family of the late Marguerite Johnson, Albertha Bullard and Family, David and Phillip Roker and Family, Cranston Rutherford and Family, Stephanie Major and Family, Andrea, Jacklyn, Gale, Claire Rutherford and family, Sister Annie Thompson and Family, Family of the late Theophilus and Cynthia Stuart and Family, The Honorable Philip E. Davis KC, MP, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance and Mrs. Ann-Marie Davis and Family, The Right Honorable Hubert A. Ingraham and Mrs. Delores Ingraham and Family, The Right Honourable Perry G. Christie and Mrs. Mrs. Bernadette Christie and Family, The Honourable Frederick Mitchell and Family, The Honorable Obediah Wilchcombe, The Honourable Vaughn Miller and Family, Crystal Jagger and Family, Floyd and Paulette Wilmott and Family, Rudy Nottage and Family, Andrea Jenoure and Family, Kendal Demeritte, Ernest ‘Tilly’ Burrows, Angie Ao, Daphne Simmons and Family, Pastor Idez and Shawn Stubbs, Reverend Carl Campbell and Family, William Pratt and Family, Cora Colebrooke, Ralph and Winifred Brennen, Paula Hall and Family, Darren Deveaux, Florine Gilbert, Jackie Hutchinson and Family, Lisa Hall and Family, Gina Thompson and Family, Yvette Evans and Family, Nicole Campbell, Sandra Turnquest and Family, Jennifer Braynen and Family, Wendell and Lillian Rigby and Family, Gina Pinder, Vaughn Bullard and Family, Michelle Dames, Devin Peet, Robin Nichols and Family, Novelette Andrews, Renona Rolle and Family, Cindy Ellis and Family, Stephanie Goodridge-Nagee, Cherylee Smith and Family, Helen Smith and Family, Ethel Brown and family, Ruth Charlton and Family, Jestina Russell and Family, Marion Taylor and Family, Nikita Charlton, Beryl McDonald, John McKinney and Family, Felice Jones, Brian and Vernita Ferguson and Family, Janice Carpenter, Kerri-Ann Hansel, Mary, Florence, The Department of Immigration, St. John’s College – Class of 1973, The Lawrence Court Family, Dr. Tyneil Cargill and The Bay Street Medical Staff, Dr. Nicholas Fox and The Medi-Center Staff, Dr. Clyde Munnings and Staff, Kerri-Ann Hansel and The ZNS Family. Lynn is also survived by a host of other relatives and friends, all of whom we recognize and appreciate, but are too numerous to mention at this time.

Relatives and friends may pay their respects at Cedar Crest Funeral Home and Crematorium Limited, Robinson and Baillou Hill Roads, on Friday, March 31st, 2023, from 12 noon to 5pm, and at the church on Saturday, from 10am until service time.